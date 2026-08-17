AI slop is eating the world. Trust is the first casualty

Slop. The word that people have settled on, and it fits.

LinkedIn posts that say nothing. Investor decks assembled from prompts. Sales outreach that feels personalized but went to thousands of people. Conference presentations that look polished but collapse when someone asks a substantive question.

Nobody in a position of power seems to want to say this clearly, so here it is: we are making it ourselves.

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People racing to scale content with AI tools are burning through the one thing that makes any of this worth doing, which is the reasonable expectation that when a person puts their name on something, a person thought about it.

When the thinking did not happen, the name is borrowed credibility, and audiences tend to feel the difference.

A denial of service attack on professional attention

Think about what high-volume, low-signal communication actually does to the people on the receiving end. It is a denial of service attack. Done at scale, they do not just waste time. They degrade the channel for everyone trying to use it honestly.

Trust in professional life is not a soft value. It is the mechanism by which work gets done. Slop corrodes that mechanism slowly, quietly reshaping expectations until the default posture toward professional content shifts from curiosity to suspicion.

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The deck nobody built

Anyone who spent serious time at an event this year noticed it. You sit in the room and thirty minutes in you realize the presenter has not actually field-tested any of what is on the screen. The model made it coherent. Coherence is not the same as true.

The tell is always the same. Someone asks a follow-up question that goes one layer below the framework and the answer drifts. Not because the presenter is unintelligent. Because there was no thinking to retrieve.

This matters because a presentation is a claim: I know something about this, I worked it out, and it is worth your time. An AI-assembled deck without the underlying experience is not a weak presentation. It is a lie. It borrows the authority of hard-won perspective without having won it.

The prototype that is not a product

For most of software's history, the gap between a prototype and a product was real and substantial. Building a finished product required engineering time, design iteration, infrastructure decisions – all the unglamorous work that separates a demo from production. That gap created useful friction.

AI has compressed that gap in ways that are genuinely exciting and genuinely dangerous. You can now generate a working interface, complete with plausible data and coherent navigation, in a matter of hours. Teams can test market appetite and validate direction before committing to a full build. That is legitimately valuable.

What is not legitimate is presenting that prototype as though the hard questions have already been answered. Can it scale? What happens at the edges? What does it cost to run? These are not details to resolve later. They are the product.

A prototype shown honestly invites conversation. A prototype shown as a finished product forecloses it, and the interest on that debt gets paid in credibility.

Thinking versus the appearance of thinking

The fundamental choice we make every day, often without recognizing it is this: are we using AI to think better or to avoid thinking?

There is a version of AI-assisted work where the human is still the author. The thinking happened. The judgment was applied. Then there is the version that produces slop. The deck assembled via prompts. The prototype shown without the word prototype appearing anywhere. No thinking happened. No perspective was shared. An audience was addressed but did not receive anything.

Getting ahead of the trust crisis means being honest about which version we are practicing and having the discipline to stop calling the second one a strategy.

The bill has started to arrive. Response rates to AI-drafted cold outreach have collapsed. Investors reviewing AI-generated pitch decks are getting quicker at identifying when the strategic narrative was assembled rather than discovered. In product, the reckoning takes the form of churn.

The cruelest part is that the organizations doing the flooding harm not only themselves but everyone trying to communicate honestly in the same space. Individual rationality producing collective ruin, one generated paragraph at a time.

There is a longer consequence that rarely gets named. Frontier AI models were trained on the accumulated output of human knowledge-sharing: forums, papers, articles, the slow sediment of people working things out in public. New questions posted on Stack Overflow are down almost 80% year over year. If the knowledge commons are replaced by AI-generated output, we are not building on a base of human insight. We are iterating on a fixed one.

Slop does not just erode trust in the present. It risks stagnating the knowledge base that the future depends on.

What we owe the people we are trying to reach

As AI drives content toward abundance, credibility becomes the only real differentiator, and it is the scarcest resource in the communication ecosystem. The organizations and individuals who protect it now will hold something that becomes more valuable as the surrounding environment degrades.

Worth the time to actually write the thing, work through the strategy, build the product before calling it one. Worth asking whether what you are about to put in front of people reflects your thinking or just a model's prediction of your thinking. And sometimes it is worth saying nothing rather than saying the algorithmically optimal version of nothing.

Trust has always been the currency of professional influence. Right now, a lot of people are flooding the market with counterfeits. The people on the receiving end know. They may not say so in the meeting, or click unsubscribe, or walk out of the session. But something shifts. The next email gets opened a little more slowly. The next deck gets a little less benefit of the doubt. The next demo gets a harder question in the room.

Credibility does not collapse all at once. It drains, quietly, one hollow interaction at a time. And by the time you notice the account is empty, the withdrawals have been happening for a long time.

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