There are plenty of grand ideas about what AI could eventually do for healthcare, whether discovering new drugs or acting as an interactive medical historian for everyone. But a viral Reddit post offers a better, and much simpler vision for AI doctoring.

According to the poster, the family was eating dinner when their father repeatedly dropped his chopsticks. His right hand felt numb, his mouth looked slightly uneven, his speech sounded strange, and he briefly lost his balance. Then he seemed to improve, which was almost enough to convince everyone that he was simply tired and should sleep it off.

After the writer shared the symptoms with ChatGPT, the AI responded that it sounded like a stroke or a related medical incident. It urgently encouraged them to get emergency help despite improving symptoms. The hospital confirmed that he had had an ischemic stroke and treated him accordingly.

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This is an anecdote on Reddit, but the advice described in the post lines up with official medical guidance. The CDC says sudden one-sided weakness or numbness, speech problems, and loss of balance are among the warning signs of stroke, and anyone experiencing them should receive emergency medical attention immediately.

For all the complicated debates about AI and medicine, I keep coming back to how uncomplicated ChatGPT's job was in this story. It didn't need to be the doctor. It needed to know when it was time to find one.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The best diagnosis may be to go see a human

Health is an area where an AI's confidence might be problematic. If ChatGPT confidently decides your chest pain is indigestion, you might be reassured when you should be very much not.

OpenAI seems increasingly conscious of that boundary. The company's notes for ChatGPT Health declare it is designed to support medical care rather than replace it and explicitly say the service is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. OpenAI has also highlighted improvements in its models' ability to recognize situations where urgent care may be needed.

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The stroke story is almost a perfect demonstration of why that matters. The family did not need ChatGPT to determine which artery was blocked or prescribe treatment. They needed something capable of looking at a cluster of worrying symptoms and saying that waiting until morning carried too much risk.

One reason ChatGPT might actually be helpful is to counter how good people are at talking themselves out of going to the emergency room. Nobody wants to spend six hours under fluorescent lighting only to be told everything is fine. The person experiencing the symptoms may be especially determined to minimize them.

A chatbot has no such social discomfort. Given symptoms that cross an emergency threshold, the useful response is to say so clearly. That doesn't mean ChatGPT should send everyone with a headache racing to the ER. A health assistant that treats every symptom as an emergency would quickly become useless. The challenge is recognizing when the cost of being falsely reassuring is dramatically higher than the cost of being cautious.

Stroke is an unusually clear example. The American Stroke Association uses the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T. to highlight balance problems, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty, with the final letter standing for time to call 911.

In that context, "maybe sleep on it" is terrible advice. "Get evaluated now" is exactly the sort of sentence I want an AI health assistant to be willing to deliver.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / antoniodiaz)

The handoff is the feature

Another Reddit post this week pushes the idea into slightly stranger territory. A user described having ChatGPT Voice running while their blood sugar was falling dangerously low. According to the poster, they became incoherent and kept fading out, while ChatGPT repeatedly woke them, prompted them to check their glucose, and encouraged them to eat something.

The user said the episode lasted for roughly an hour and a half before their wife returned home. Again, this is a personal Reddit account rather than a documented medical case, and nobody should plan on leaving ChatGPT Voice running as an emergency glucose-monitoring system.

Still, there is something compelling about what happened. ChatGPT was already there, the user's condition apparently deteriorated during the conversation, and the AI kept responding to the changing situation rather than carrying on as though everything were normal.

That is where I think AI health tools could become genuinely valuable without pretending they can replace doctors. They can notice that something sounds wrong and tell them if it's a situation that requires real medical intervention.

There are plenty of safer everyday versions of medical AI help, like understanding terminology in a lab report before an appointment or organizing questions for a specialist. OpenAI's dedicated Health experience can even use health information that a user chooses to connect, including supported medical records and Apple Health data.

But restraint has to be part of the AI's efforts too. I want an AI health assistant that recognizes when answering is no longer the most helpful thing it can do. Sometimes the smartest response available to ChatGPT should be that this conversation needs to continue with somebody who went to medical school.

The stroke story stays with me because the AI apparently did something both modest and consequential by helping his family recognize that waiting was a risk they shouldn't take. In healthcare, an AI knowing when to hand the job over may be one of the most important features it ever offers.

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