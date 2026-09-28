How AI is reshaping domain strategy and digital trust

Launching a business has never been easier. AI tools can generate brand names, build websites, create logos, and produce marketing copy in hours.

It's a remarkable shift for entrepreneurs - but the same technology is also making it easier for cybercriminals to create convincing digital impersonations at scale.

Mike Chattan Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Domain Operations at Network Solutions.

Recent allegations by Google claim cybercriminals used AI to generate 1.5 million malicious URLs designed to mimic legitimate organizations.

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As AI lowers the cost of creating convincing websites, businesses face a new challenge: proving they're real.

That's why conversation around domains is changing. The hardest part of launching a business is no longer getting online; it's establishing a distinctive brand that customers can recognize, trust, and confidently return to.

The problem isn't .com's relevance but its availability

For decades, securing a .com domain was considered the first milestone of establishing an online presence. It became the default because it was familiar, widely recognized, and trusted.

That hasn't changed. A .com domain still carries value and remains the first choice for many organizations. What has changed is availability.

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According to The Domain Name Industry Brief's (DNIB) latest quarterly report, there are more than 166 million .com domains registered with domain registrars. Many short, memorable .com domains are already registered, held defensively, or owned by investors.

Businesses launching today might discover that their ideal domain has long since been taken, forcing them to settle for longer names, additional words, or unconventional spellings that can make brands harder to remember.

This doesn't signal the decline of .com. Instead, it's encouraging organizations to become more intentional about how they establish their online identity. Rather than focusing solely on securing a .com address, businesses are evaluating whether their domain reflects their brand, communicates what they do, and supports long-term recognition.

Organizations are looking beyond convention and exploring domain extensions that better align with their brand, industry, or audience. Not because .com has lost its value, but because a memorable and distinctive online presence has become just as important.

Domains have evolved from web addresses into brand assets

A domain name has traditionally been viewed as a technical requirement; a web address customers type into a browser. Today, it’s much more than that.

A domain shapes the first impression customers have of a business. It appears in search results, LLM citations, email addresses, advertisements, social media profiles, and digital marketing campaigns. It is one of the few digital assets a business owns.

Businesses invest heavily in building audiences across social media platforms, but those platforms ultimately control the experience. Algorithms change, policies evolve, and visibility can change overnight. A domain, however, provides a stable identity that remains under the business’ control.

This shift is changing how organizations approach domain strategy. Businesses are asking whether it reinforces their brand, communicates what they offer, and supports long-term recognition.

Alternative domains have become part of that conversation. A technology startup may choose an .ai domain. An ecommerce retailer might adopt a .store extension. Creative agencies, consultants, and online communities are similarly exploring domain names that better align with their industries and audiences.

These choices are less about following trends and more about improving clarity. A well-chosen domain can communicate something meaningful before a visitor even reaches the homepage.

Digital identity is becoming a competitive advantage

AI has accelerated more than business creation. It has also made it easier to imitate legitimate organizations.

Generative AI simplifies the creation of convincing fake websites. Professional-looking branding, realistic copy, and cloned user experiences can now be produced at a scale that would have been difficult just a few years ago.

As a result, businesses face growing pressure to make their digital presence unmistakably authentic. A customer who lands on the wrong website may not have another opportunity to determine which business is genuine. In this era, a domain is not just a destination for customers. It's part of a broader trust strategy.

Business owners should think beyond individual websites and consider their entire domain portfolio. Relevant brand variations, country-specific domains, and campaign domains all contribute to protecting digital identity, while forgotten domains, expired microsites, or unmanaged registrations can create opportunities for phishing, typosquatting, and brand impersonation.

Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) recently closed their first application opening for new generic top-level domains since 2012, which means more TLDs will be available for business owners and impersonators. It's not enough to focus only on your primary business domain. Businesses need to consider monitoring registrations and new TLDs and understand where their brand sits within the domain landscape and decide when and how to protect their names.

Protecting online identity is no longer solely the responsibility of cybersecurity teams. It requires coordination across marketing, IT, legal, and security as organizations work together to protect customer trust.

More choice creates more opportunity

The growing range of domain extensions is giving businesses greater flexibility in how they establish their online identity.

For many businesses, .com remains an important part of their domain portfolio. But businesses are recognizing that different extensions can serve different strategic purposes.

A global organization may continue using its .com as its primary corporate website while adopting other extensions for regional initiatives, product launches, marketing campaigns, or specialized services. Startups may choose an extension that more reflects their industry while maintaining consistency across their broader brand.

The conversation is shifting from finding the right extension to building the right domain strategy.

As businesses expand into new markets, introduce new products, or adopt emerging technologies, their digital presence should evolve alongside them. The growing diversity of domain extensions gives organizations more tools to support that evolution.

Owning your identity matters more than ever

A .com domain is still one of the internet's most valuable assets, and there is little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

The bigger shift is how businesses think about domains. AI can help launch companies faster, but it also helps malicious actors imitate them more convincingly. That’s why domains are more than just navigation tools. They also prove authenticity.

The future is more than choosing between .com and newer domain extensions. It's also about being intentional - building a domain strategy that helps customers recognize the genuine business while supporting long-term growth and resilience in an AI-driven internet.

To put this into practice, businesses should prioritize:

• Monitoring for typosquat and lookalike domains

• Auditing their domain portfolio regularly for unused domains

• Registering brand domains across other reputable domain extensions

• Maintaining an accurate domain inventory

• Making legitimate customer communications easy to verify

Together, this strategy can help protect a brand’s reputation online, no matter what domain extensions are used.

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