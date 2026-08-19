AI needs rules and rails: Why governance must move beyond policy

Motorways don't stay safe simply because drivers follow the Highway Code. They rely on speed limits, lane markings, and crash barriers that keep traffic moving to help prevent mistakes from becoming serious accidents.

AI governance works the same way. Policies define the rules, but operational controls keep organizations on course when technology, users, and risks change.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many have focused on developing policies, governance frameworks, and acceptable use guidelines. Those are essential first steps. But policies alone can't prevent AI systems from accessing the wrong data, interacting with the wrong applications, or creating unintended operational risks.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Nadir Izrael Social Links Navigation Co-Founder and Group Vice President of Armis from ServiceNow.

The EU AI Act has made AI governance a board-level issue, requiring organizations that use or develop AI to identify, manage, and document risks, particularly for high-risk systems.

This has introduced new expectations around oversight, documentation, data governance, and transparency. However, regulation alone won't solve the biggest practical challenge: AI adoption is moving faster than governance.

Employees are using public AI tools, developers are relying on coding assistants, and business teams are deploying AI capabilities across existing platforms. In many cases, these technologies are introduced before security, compliance, and risk teams fully understand what they can access, which systems they influence, or how they change the organization's overall risk profile.

That's the gap between regulatory ambition and operational reality. Organizations may have approved AI use cases and governance frameworks, but they're often governing only part of the AI already operating across the business.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Closing that gap starts with treating AI as an operational challenge rather than simply a compliance exercise. In practice, moving beyond policy means understanding how AI is used, applying controls according to business risk, and adapting governance as AI capabilities evolve.

Shadow AI is changing the governance challenge

Traditional governance assumes organizations know what technologies are operating across the business. AI has changed that. Shadow AI is no longer limited to employees experimenting with public tools.

It also includes embedded AI capabilities introduced through routine software updates, AI-powered workflows created by business users, and autonomous agents operating across enterprise systems without ever being treated as formal AI projects. These capabilities are often adopted faster than governance processes can identify, assess, and manage them.

Today, AI isn't simply supporting employees - it's acting on their behalf. AI agents can retrieve information, trigger workflows, interact with enterprise systems, and make operational decisions using permissions inherited from the people or systems they represent.

Because of this, the enterprise attack surface has fundamentally changed. Security teams are no longer protecting only people, devices, and applications - they're also securing autonomous systems capable of moving across environments, accessing sensitive information, interacting with critical workflows, and making decisions independently.

Every new AI agent represents another potential pathway for accidental misuse or malicious activity if it isn't governed appropriately.

Regulation defines the rules. Context builds the rails.

The EU AI Act places significant emphasis on accountability, oversight, and risk management throughout the AI lifecycle. But meeting those expectations requires far more than documentation.

Regulation defines the outcomes organizations must achieve; the challenge is translating those requirements into operational governance across environments where AI is constantly evolving.

That starts with understanding AI in context. Risk can't be assessed by looking at an AI system in isolation. An AI assistant summarizing internal documents may appear relatively low risk until it gains access to commercially sensitive information.

Likewise, an AI agent automating procurement may operate safely under normal circumstances, but its risk profile changes significantly if it can approve financial transactions, inherit privileged identities, or initiate actions across critical business systems.

Risk is defined not only by the AI itself, but by the identities, applications, infrastructure, data, and business processes it connects to. As it becomes more deeply embedded across these interconnected systems, AI governance increasingly overlaps with cybersecurity.

Every AI capability introduced into the enterprise can create new attack paths, expand access to sensitive information, and increase the number of non-human identities operating across the environment.

Recent incidents, such as PocketOS’s database being wiped by an AI coding agent in seconds, have shown how quickly AI risk can become operational risk when AI systems are granted more authority than intended.

Organizations should therefore govern AI identities and permissions with the same rigor as human users, regularly reviewing inherited access and removing unnecessary privileges before they create new attack paths.

Governance also needs to extend beyond individual AI systems. Organizations should understand how AI interacts with identities, enterprise assets, business processes, and critical data so they can prioritize controls where they'll have the greatest impact.

Bringing security, risk, compliance, and technology teams together around this shared understanding turns governance into an enabler of resilience rather than simply a compliance exercise.

Building the rails

As AI regulation continues to evolve, organizations will be expected to demonstrate that governance exists not only on paper, but in practice. Policies establish the rules, but operational governance builds the rails that keep AI operating safely as technologies evolve, permissions change, and new capabilities emerge.

Moving beyond policy means embedding governance into day-to-day operations. Organizations should continuously identify new AI capabilities, understand how they relate to enterprise assets, review the permissions they inherit, assess business impact, and prioritize the exposures that present the greatest risk.

This allows teams to apply controls where they'll have the greatest impact while supporting responsible AI adoption across the business.

Governance also needs to keep pace with change. As AI agents evolve and environments shift, organizations should be able to adjust permissions, restrict access, isolate affected agents, or prevent actions that exceed an AI system's intended role before they become wider operational issues.

The objective isn't to slow AI adoption, but to create the confidence to innovate securely as AI becomes part of everyday business.

Innovation needs both rules and rails

AI will continue to transform how organizations operate, innovate, and compete. But organizations that realize AI's full potential won't be those with the longest policy documents.

They'll be the ones that embed governance into everyday operations, govern AI identities and permissions with the same discipline as any other critical asset, and continuously adapt controls as technology evolves.

The EU AI Act has raised expectations around accountability, but organizations that move beyond policy and compliance will be best placed to unlock AI’s full potential.

In the age of autonomous AI, governance isn't just about setting the rules - it's about creating the guardrails that let organizations innovate with confidence without compromising security, trust, or resilience.

We've featured the best AI website builder.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit