Minisforum is selling its 192GB Ryzen AI MS-S1 MAX-P495 workstation for $7,399

The workstation combines AMD’s 16-core Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with 192GB memory

Its 192GB configuration includes 2TB storage and LPDDR5x memory

Gorgon Halo systems are starting to reach the market, with Minisforum entering the segment through its MS-S1 MAX-P495 workstation.

The company is offering the 192GB memory and 2TB storage configuration for $7,399 during a limited promotion, against its regular $9,249 price.

Other recently announced Gorgon Halo devices include HP’s ZBook Ultra G3a at a calculated $7,449, while GMKtec’s EVO-X5 Pro mini PC sells for $6,399 under its Super Early Bird promotion.

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Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 drives the workstation

The MS-S1 MAX-P495 uses AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, combining 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads with maximum speeds reaching 5.2GHz.

The device pairs 192GB of LPDDR5x memory running at 8,533MT/s with a 2TB solid-state drive for local workloads.

Its graphics subsystem uses Radeon 8065S graphics based on RDNA 3.5, while an integrated NPU provides dedicated acceleration for artificial intelligence workloads.

Minisforum says the platform delivers up to 131 TOPS of combined AI performance, of which the NPU accounts for up to 55 TOPS.

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The company also says two 192GB systems can operate together as a compact AI cluster, with Qwen3.5 397B reportedly reaching 16 tokens per second locally.

Connectivity includes USB4, dual 10GbE networking and Wi-Fi 7, giving the workstation several high-speed options for external devices and networked systems.

Expansion, storage and cooling

The MS-S1 MAX-P495 includes a PCIe x16 slot alongside two M.2 slots, allowing additional storage and expansion hardware within the compact chassis.

Storage configurations can support RAID 0 or RAID 1, giving users options for prioritizing throughput or maintaining mirrored data across compatible drives.

The front panel provides USB connectivity, two USB4 ports with DisplayPort support and power delivery, plus a combined 3.5mm audio connection.

Minisforum also includes a built-in microphone system designed for noise reduction, while four operating modes adjust the machine for different usage conditions - Performance, Balance, Quiet and Rack modes allow users to alter system behaviour, with the latter intended for deployment where rack integration is required.

The cooling design combines copper components, dual fans and phase-change material, with the system capable of handling power consumption reaching 160W.

A 320W power supply accompanies the workstation, while the chassis can operate horizontally or vertically depending on available installation space.

The internal layout uses a removable board tray, while a cascade power-on connection allows multiple systems to coordinate their startup sequence.

Minisforum estimates that shipments will begin around mid-October 2026 in the US, while the $7,399 promotional price applies only during the unspecified preorder period.

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