Amazon is now sending refunds to Prime customers

Payouts can be as much as $200 per person

It comes after the FTC charged Amazon with anti-consumer Prime practices

If you feel misled by the sign-up practices of Amazon Prime or have been frustrated with how difficult it is to cancel your membership, you might be in line for a sizeable payout. That’s because the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has revealed that $1.5 billion will be made available to consumers as part of a gargantuan refund package, giving you a chance to claim up to $200 in compensation.

Amazon started paying impacted customers in November 2025. However, a new round of payments affecting millions more began this week after a court order expanded the settlement’s scope and increased its maximum individual payouts. Better yet, you might be in line for that $200 refund without even filling out a form.

That said, not every Prime subscriber can take advantage of the settlement. To qualify, you’ll need to reside in the US, for one thing. You must also have enrolled in Amazon’s Prime scheme through one of the methods challenged in the FTC’s lawsuit. That includes the “universal Prime decision page, shipping selection page, single page checkout, or the Prime Video enrollment flow.”

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Alternatively, you have to have unsuccessfully tried to cancel your subscription through Amazon’s official process between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025. You must also not have used more than 20 Prime benefits during any 12-month period. That includes services such as Prime Music or Prime Video.

How to claim your refund

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sundry Photography)

The good news is that payouts are automatic, provided you meet the eligibility criteria. You don’t need to apply or fill out a form, and the FTC says Amazon will send you an automatic payment if you qualify. These will be sent either by mailed check or electronically using PayPal or Venmo. Payments will expire 60 days after the issue date, and the FTC says it will send your refund by April 2027.

Before the latest court order, payments were capped at $51 per person. Now that the limit has been raised to $200, Amazon might initially send you a $51 payment, then mail additional refunds of up to $149 to bring the total to $200.

Because payments are sent automatically, you’ll need to be aware of shady websites that attempt to lure you into giving up personal details or pay a fee in order to “claim a refund.” The FTC also says it will not contact Amazon customers about the refund, so watch out for phishing emails claiming to be from the organization.

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If you have any problems with the process, the FTC says to contact Amazon’s official inbox at admin@subscriptionmembershipsettlement.com. Confusingly, it does not use an Amazon.com email address.

If you think you might be in line for a payout, all you need to do is put your feet up and wait for your refund to arrive. And if you see a website claiming you need to pay a fee to get your money back, steer clear.

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