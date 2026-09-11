How to watch Amazon Prime Video from anywhere

Prime Video offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and live sports

ABROAD? Use NordVPN to watch Prime Video from ANYWHERE

Looking to watch Prime Video from outside your home country? If you're visiting the US, UK, Canada, Australia or anywhere else, you can use a VPN – NordVPN works best – to access your home Prime Video library and stream as normal from any location.

Prime Video has a huge entertainment library packed with movies and TV shows, from classics such as The Green Mile, Goodfellas, Before Sunrise, and Pulp Fiction to newer titles like The Drama, Obsession, and Disclosure Day, alongside Amazon Originals and regional productions.

There's tons of stuff for sports fans as well, with Prime Video carrying Champions League and Premier League football, golf, tennis, cricket, NFL, and UFC, although the exact sports and competitions available depend on your location.

However, Prime Video offers different libraries in different locations due to copyright and licensing agreements, meaning your usual catalogue may not be available when you're overseas. If you're travelling or living abroad and still want to access your home Prime Video library, here's a quick guide on how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video in your location

Watching Prime Video is simple, whether you're using a phone, tablet, computer or smart TV. Just head to the Prime Video website or open the Prime Video app on your device, then sign in with your Amazon account. If you already have an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Video should be included as part of your subscription.

If you don't have Prime, you can sign up for a membership directly through Amazon. Prices vary depending on where you live: $8.99 per month in the US, £8.99 per month in the UK, AU$9.99 per month in Australia, and CA$9.99 per month in Canada.

However, Prime Video's catalogue varies by region, meaning the library available to you at home may not be accessible when you're overseas. Abroad right now? Here's how to unblock Prime Video...

How to watch Prime Video from anywhere

Amazon Prime Video offers different libraries in different locations, which means your usual catalogue won't be available to stream when you're overseas on business or vacation. However, you can always download a VPN to overcome these regional restrictions and access Prime Video as normal when you're outside your home country. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Watch Prime Video from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. You can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Amazon Prime Video Get NordVPN and stream Prime Video live or on-demand today, from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

What content does Prime Video have? Prime Video has a huge entertainment library spanning films, TV shows, and live TV, all covering a wide range of genres and niches, from classic movies and comedies to dramas, horror, thrillers and suspense. It also has a growing selection of Amazon Originals and other exclusive titles. In the films category, you can find everything from modern blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramas to classic favourites and comedies. These include titles such as The Green Mile, Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction, Before Sunrise, The Hangover, Notting Hill and Rain Man, alongside newer releases such as Weapons, Evil Dead Burn, Obsession, Michael and Disclosure Day. But keep in mind that some of these first arrive as rental options before being included in the Prime library. TV fans are similarly well catered for, with a mixture of popular series, Amazon Originals and regional productions. Some of the most popular ones right now are Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, Off Campus, and Fleabag. You can also add Apple TV to your Prime subscription and watch the likes of Ted Lasso, Pluribus, Shrinking, Severance, and The Studio. Prime Video also offers live TV and linear channels in select markets, giving viewers another way to watch content beyond its on-demand library. Speaking of select markets, what's available also varies considerably by country, meaning Prime Video's different regional libraries can offer plenty of local and regional movies and TV shows alongside its international selection.

What streaming devices are supported by Prime Video? Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Cubes, Fire TVs and Fire Tablets

Android devices

Chromecast

Comcast X1

Roku devices

Nvidia Shield

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

iPhones and iPads

Web browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera

Windows 10, Windows 11 apps

macOS app for macOS 11.4 and higher

Smart TVs from LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony

Sony PlayStations including PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS3

Microsoft Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Xbox 360

What sports does Amazon Prime Video carry? Amazon Prime Video's sports offering varies significantly depending on the country you're in. In different markets, it carries sports including tennis, cricket, UFC, NFL, Champions League football, golf, NASCAR and the English Premier League, although the exact competitions and events available will depend on your location. For example, Prime Video carries tennis in the UK and Ireland, including the US Open and WTA and ATP tours, while also offering cricket in India and Premier League football in the UK. The platform also offers a range of sports subscriptions and channels in select markets, allowing you to add services such as NBA League Pass, DAZN, Tennis Channel, WNBA League Pass, MLB Network, beIN Sports, WWE, Willow and NBA TV to your account. There's also plenty of sports-related TV content to watch, even when there isn't a live event on. Its sports documentaries and series include Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter, Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers, Kyle Larson vs. The Double, Good Sports with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson and Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait.