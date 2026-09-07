How to watch Colin From Accounts season 3 online for FREE – stream final run of acclaimed sitcom from anywhere

Colin From Accounts season 3 will pick up from the ashes of Gordon's (Patrick Brammall) disastrous decision to spontaneously propose to Ashley (Harriet Dyer) at their friends’ wedding. Yep, the third, and final, outing of the acclaimed sitcom has some big questions to answer.

Created by real-life married couple Brammall and Dyer, the romantic odyssey of two strangers brought together by an injured dog (the eponymous Colin) has been an absolute joy over its first couple of seasons. This farewell season picks up three years after that proposal, with a chance meeting between the pair at a GP surgery. Now separated and both with new partners, the encounter sparks some soul searching as Gordon and Ashley consider if they truly belong together, or if Colin is the only thing they still have in common. As the pair navigate their increasingly complicated relationship, expect plenty of laughs along the way as we build to the Christmas-themed finale.

Critically praised — the show boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — and adored by audiences, it’ll be a sad goodbye to one of the sweetest, and funniest, sitcoms on TV, but the creators assure us that, from them, “it feels like the right time to say goodbye.” You’ll be hard pushed to find a dry eye saying goodbye to this excellent rom-com.

Read on, as we explain how to watch Colin From Accounts season 3 online from anywhere.

Can I watch Colin From Accounts for free? Viewers in the UK can stream all seasons of Colin From Accounts, including the upcoming season 3, for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Colin From Accounts S3 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Colin From Accounts, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

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How to watch Colin From Accounts S3 online in the UK

Brits can watch Colin From Accounts season 3 for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Monday, September 7. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the show will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10pm BST on BBC Two, starting Sept. 7. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Colin From Accounts S3 online in the US

Season 3 of Colin From Accounts will stream on Paramount Plus in the US, with all episodes arriving Thursday, September 10.

Paramount Plus plans start from $8.99/month, but Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day trial for $1, which includes a subscription to P+.

Brit in the US? Anyone from the UK who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN, as seen below.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Colin From Accounts S3 online in Canada

Canadians can catch season 3 of Colin From Accounts on Citytv+. The first seven episodes can be streamed right now, with the finale due Sept. 7.

Viewers can sign up to the Citytv Plus channel via Amazon Prime to watch the show on-demand. It’s FREE to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$9.99 per month thereafter.

UK viewer in Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Colin From Accounts S3 online in Australia

Colin From Accounts streams on Binge in Australia. The season to date is available now, with the finale set for Sept. 7.

Binge prices start at AU$10 per month, up to AU$22. All tiers also offer an annual plan that gives roughly two months free.

Traveling from the UK to Oz? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

What you need to know about Colin From Accounts S3

Colin From Accounts S3 trailer

Colin From Accounts | Season 3 Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

When is Colin From Accounts S3 release date? Season 3 of Colin From Accounts landed in Australia and Canada back in July, with only the finale left to air on September 7. The whole season will arrive in the UK the same day and in the US on September 10.

Colin From Accounts S3 episode guide

Episode 1: "Receptive Penile"

Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from the embarrassment of Gordon’s ill-fated proposal at Megan and Rumi’s pop-up wedding. But when a chance encounter at a suburban GP clinic throws their plans for forward momentum off course, the pair are forced to confront their lingering baggage.

Episode 2: "Clean, Honest, Open, Transparent Love"

Ash reunites with Colin, and Gordon invites her – along with her eager boyfriend, David – to his birthday party at Echo Park Brewery, which is being thrown by his new girlfriend, Chelsea.

Episode 3: "Monstera"

Ash and Gordon attempt to put their past behind them at dinner in a 'romantic but not too romantic' restaurant, while David and Chelsea are both laser-focused on the future.

Episode 4: "New Beginnings Champagne Breakfast"

Gordon and Ash exchange flirty texts. Chelsea reminds Gordon to bug bomb before she moves in. Ash seeks advice from Meggles about Gordon and David. Brett confronts Gordon about their friendship.

Episode 5: "Druggy Druggy Sex Party"

Ash meets Gordon to drop Colin off, and they're unsure where they stand. Ash joins a sexy game night at the sharehouse just as Gordon shows up to check on Colin.

Episode 6: "Matching Set"

Ash is hopeful when Gordon invites her on a weekend road trip, until she discovers that Brett and Chiara are joining them. When Chiara suggests the group does a '90s thing' and lock away their phones, things go downhill as fast as Gordon’s EV truck battery.

Episode 7: "Is That All There Is?"

Gordon consoles Ash, whose nan has just died, while Ash quizzes him about his plans to check Dawn into a dementia care facility. The pair run into David, who seems unsurprised to see them.

Episode 8: "Rum ’n’ Raisin"

Ash grapples with Gordon’s behaviour at Brett’s bucks’ party. Lynelle and Lee face some trouble with the law. Colin’s misadventure with a bag of raisins brings Ash and Gordon back together where their relationship first began.

Colin From Accounts S3 cast

Patrick Brammall as Gordon

as Gordon Harriet Dyer as Ashley

as Ashley Emma Harvie as Megan

as Megan Genevieve Hegney as Chiara

as Chiara Michael Logo as Brett

as Brett Helen Thomson as Lynelle

as Lynelle Darren Gilshenan as Professor Lee

as Professor Lee Virginia Gay as Rumi

as Rumi Annie Maynard as Yvette

as Yvette Justin Rosniak as Heavy

as Heavy Tai Hara as James

Why is Colin From Accounts ending? Colin From Accounts stars and creators Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall had this to say on the show's third and final season: “Creatively it feels like the right time to say goodbye to Colin From Accounts after three seasons. We love everything about making this show. From writing all 24 episodes and producing with our amazing partners at Easy Tiger, to acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew, to sitting in the edit with our wonderful post team where we are currently wrapping things up.”