How to watch The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project online — stream the reality series from anywhere

In The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project, the titular member of everyone's favorite reality TV family is putting her and her friends front and center in a new series focusing on motherhood, marriage, dating, business and fame.

After decades of strutting her stuff alongside her family in Keeping Up with the Kardashians ,The Kardashians and their various spin-off shows, Khloé is an executive producer and will naturally show up here and there, but Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson and Nicole Williams English will be the main attractions in this show.

Just like The Kardashians, we'll see the ladies going through highs and lows in their personal and professional lives across the six episodes, with friendships put to the test while we watch along.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project from anywhere.

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How to watch The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project in the US

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project is available to watch as a boxset on Hulu.

All six episodes will hit the streaming service on Friday, August 21, and they'll also be available on the Hulu-Disney+ bundle.

Standalone Hulu plans start from $11.99 per month, or you can get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney+ Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project on Disney+, the show’s international home.

All six episodes land on Friday, August 21 in Canada, the UK and Australia.

You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 on a month-by-month basis in Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project – Need to Know

The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project trailer

Official Trailer | The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Girls - Who is involved?

Natalie Halcro: A model and reality TV personality who was previously on Buying Beverly Hills and Celebs React.

A model and reality TV personality who was previously on Buying Beverly Hills and Celebs React. Khadijah Haqq: An American actress who has appeared briefly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as Dash Dolls, Sky High, and ATL.

An American actress who has appeared briefly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as Dash Dolls, Sky High, and ATL. Malika Haqq: Like her sister, Malika has appeared in Dash Dolls, Sky High, and ATL.

Like her sister, Malika has appeared in Dash Dolls, Sky High, and ATL. Yris Palmer: A lash technician who is very close with Kylie Jenner.

A lash technician who is very close with Kylie Jenner. Olivia Pierson: Also appeared on Buying Beverly Hills with Natalie Halcro, as well as being on WAGS LA.

Also appeared on Buying Beverly Hills with Natalie Halcro, as well as being on WAGS LA. Nicole Williams English: A Canadian model and actress, who has also been in WAGS LA.