How to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 – free streams from anywhere, watch episode 1
Celebrity Traitors returns with a murderously good cast and a £100K cash prize
Murder is back on the menu – The Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, October 1, with Claudia Winkleman welcoming 21 famous faces to Scotland’s Ardross Castle for 10 episodes of scheming, slaying and side-eye.
You can watch The Celebrity Traitors online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
|
Next episode: Thurs, 1 Oct
|
Watch free: BBC iPlayer
Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Maya Jama, Miranda Hart, James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Ross Kemp, Richard E. Grant and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are among the headline names battling for up to £100,000 for charity.
After 2025’s Celeb Traitors debut became the year’s biggest TV show, fans are scouring social media for the latest Celeb Traitors gossip – from a 'visibly upset' star halting filming to speculation that James Blunt may surprise the cast.
The biggest TV show of 2026 or just a "vanity vehicle" for BBC stars? Read on as we explain how to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 from anywhere.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors for free?
Yes. Faithfuls (and everybody else) in the UK can watch The Celebrity Traitors FREE of charge on BBC One and the channel's BBC iPlayer streaming platform and app.
Watch The Celebrity Traitors S2 for FREE on iPlayer
Season 2 of Celebrity Traitors streams for free in UK on BBC iPlayer. The streaming service doesn’t require an account or subscription – merely a TV licence. Stream and watch away.
Going abroad during season 2? Unlock iPlayer with NordVPN – our No.1 streaming VPN – details below.
How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere
If you're keen to watch The Celebrity Traitors S2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 (season 2) from anywhere:
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.
✅ 75% Off Today
✅ 3 Extra Months Free
✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer
Get NordVPN and stream The Celebrity Traitors for free.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.
3. Binge the backstabbing. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors UK in the US?
The Celebrity Traitors (2026) will arrive on Peacock this year, which is not a surprise – NBC/Peacock is home to all things The Traitors. The US release date is due to be announced shortly.
If you're a UK resident who is currently across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in to your BBC. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Canada?
It looks like Canadians will have to wait a short while to watch all the goings on from The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Subscription service Crave did show the first run, but not until a few months after it originally aired on BBC One.
Crave plans start from CA$11.99 a month and offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies and Crave originals alongside TV shows such as The Traitors.
Visiting Canada from the UK? Use a VPN to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 online – plus all the other content you'd normally stream at home.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 in the UK?
The Celebrity Traitors series two begins on Thursday, 1 October 2026 with an extra-long opening episode at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The series airs two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.
Visiting the UK? from Ireland Use a VPN to access your usual The Celebrity Traitors on iPlayer.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Australia?
The Celebrity Traitors season two is likely to go out online via Paramount Plus in Australia, but no launch date has yet been announced. We'll update this section as and when that gets announced in due course.
The free-to-air 10 streaming platform is also streaming some editions of The Traitors, so it might end up there at a much later date (possibly 2027).
Outside Australia? NordVPN will help you gain access to free 10 streams while you're out of the country.
Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in New Zealand?
For Kiwi viewers, The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 will stream on ThreeNow starting October 4 – three days after it starts in the UK on BBC iPlayer.
Visiting New Zealand? Grab this VPN (75% off) now to watch all your usual British streaming services when traveling.
The Celebrity Traitors series 2 (2026) – Need to Know
Who is in The Celebrity Traitors 2 cast?
Amol Rajan — journalist and broadcaster
Bella Ramsey — actor (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones)
James Acaster — comedian and podcaster
James Blunt — singer-songwriter
Jerry Hall — model and actor
Joanne McNally — comedian
Joe Lycett — comedian
Julie Hesmondhalgh — actor (Coronation Street)
King Kenny — YouTuber/content creator
Leigh-Anne Pinnock — singer, formerly of Little Mix
Maya Jama — presenter
Michael Sheen — actor
Miranda Hart — comedian, actor and author
Myha’la — actor (Industry)
Professor Hannah Fry — mathematician and broadcaster
Richard E. Grant — actor
Rob Beckett — comedian
Romesh Ranganathan — comedian
Ross Kemp — actor and presenter
Sebastian Croft — actor (Heartstopper)
Sharon Rooney — actor (My Mad Fat Diary)
The Celebrity Traitors 2 trailer
How many episodes of The Celebrity Traitors season 2 are there?
There are 10 episodes in The Celebrity Traitors series 2 – one more than season one, which had nine.
It starts Thursday, 1 October 2026 at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing Thursday and Friday evenings in Great Britain.
You may also enjoy watching...
- How to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2
- The Traitors India season 2: free streams and how to watch
- Watch The Traitors: New Blood season 1 online
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.