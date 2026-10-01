How to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 – free streams from anywhere, watch episode 1

Murder is back on the menu – The Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday, October 1, with Claudia Winkleman welcoming 21 famous faces to Scotland’s Ardross Castle for 10 episodes of scheming, slaying and side-eye.

You can watch The Celebrity Traitors online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Thurs, 1 Oct Watch free: BBC iPlayer Use NordVPN to watch when abroad

Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, James Blunt, Maya Jama, Miranda Hart, James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Ross Kemp, Richard E. Grant and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are among the headline names battling for up to £100,000 for charity.

After 2025’s Celeb Traitors debut became the year’s biggest TV show, fans are scouring social media for the latest Celeb Traitors gossip – from a 'visibly upset' star halting filming to speculation that James Blunt may surprise the cast.

The biggest TV show of 2026 or just a "vanity vehicle" for BBC stars? Read on as we explain how to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 from anywhere.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors for free?

Yes. Faithfuls (and everybody else) in the UK can watch The Celebrity Traitors FREE of charge on BBC One and the channel's BBC iPlayer streaming platform and app.

How to watch The Celebrity Traitors from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Celebrity Traitors S2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Celebrity Traitors 2026 (season 2) from anywhere:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Binge the backstabbing. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors UK in the US?

The Celebrity Traitors (2026) will arrive on Peacock this year, which is not a surprise – NBC/Peacock is home to all things The Traitors. The US release date is due to be announced shortly.

If you're a UK resident who is currently across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in to your BBC. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Canada?

It looks like Canadians will have to wait a short while to watch all the goings on from The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Subscription service Crave did show the first run, but not until a few months after it originally aired on BBC One.

Crave plans start from CA$11.99 a month and offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies and Crave originals alongside TV shows such as The Traitors.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use a VPN to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 online – plus all the other content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2 in the UK?

The Celebrity Traitors series two begins on Thursday, 1 October 2026 with an extra-long opening episode at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series airs two nights a week on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

Visiting the UK? from Ireland Use a VPN to access your usual The Celebrity Traitors on iPlayer.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in Australia?

The Celebrity Traitors season two is likely to go out online via Paramount Plus in Australia, but no launch date has yet been announced. We'll update this section as and when that gets announced in due course.

The free-to-air 10 streaming platform is also streaming some editions of The Traitors, so it might end up there at a much later date (possibly 2027).

Outside Australia? NordVPN will help you gain access to free 10 streams while you're out of the country.

Can I watch The Celebrity Traitors 2 in New Zealand?

For Kiwi viewers, The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 will stream on ThreeNow starting October 4 – three days after it starts in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Visiting New Zealand? Grab this VPN (75% off) now to watch all your usual British streaming services when traveling.

The Celebrity Traitors series 2 (2026) – Need to Know

Who is in The Celebrity Traitors 2 cast? Amol Rajan — journalist and broadcaster Bella Ramsey — actor (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) James Acaster — comedian and podcaster James Blunt — singer-songwriter Jerry Hall — model and actor Joanne McNally — comedian Joe Lycett — comedian Julie Hesmondhalgh — actor (Coronation Street) King Kenny — YouTuber/content creator Leigh-Anne Pinnock — singer, formerly of Little Mix Maya Jama — presenter Michael Sheen — actor Miranda Hart — comedian, actor and author Myha’la — actor (Industry) Professor Hannah Fry — mathematician and broadcaster Richard E. Grant — actor Rob Beckett — comedian Romesh Ranganathan — comedian Ross Kemp — actor and presenter Sebastian Croft — actor (Heartstopper) Sharon Rooney — actor (My Mad Fat Diary)

The Celebrity Traitors 2 trailer

The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

How many episodes of The Celebrity Traitors season 2 are there? There are 10 episodes in The Celebrity Traitors series 2 – one more than season one, which had nine. It starts Thursday, 1 October 2026 at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing Thursday and Friday evenings in Great Britain.

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