How to watch Marble Hall Murders online from anywhere – it's *FREE*

Susan Ryeland and Atticus Pünd are back for another murder investigation. Marble Hall Murders is the third and final chapter in the mystery trilogy, following Magpie Murders (2022) and Moonflower Murders (2024). Executive producer Jill Green said: "[It] completes the trilogy, and the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game."

This six-part thriller is adapted from the mystery novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, who has suggested he may write a fourth book, Mile End Murders, next year. Much like the earlier two series, the third installment also follows two mysteries side by side: a real-world case and a 1950s-style whodunit inside a novel.

After her misadventures last time, Susan is trying to get her finances in order and agrees to edit a new Atticus Pünd novel, which is being written by Elliot Crace, the grandson of a very famous author, Miriam Crace, who is now dead.

Elliot is convinced that one of his own family members murdered his grandmother, which is also the center of his new Pünd series. While Susan reads Elliot’s novel, she finds uncanny resemblances between Elliot’s own life and Pünd’s investigation in the novel.

Here's where to watch Marble Hall Murders online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.

How to watch Marble Hall Murders in the UK for free

In the UK, the BBC has the rights to broadcast Marble Hall Murders, meaning the show is available to stream for FREE on the BBC iPlayer app and website.

The first episode arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 26 at 9:35pm BST, with subsequent episodes following the same weekly schedule.

How to watch Marble Hall Murders from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Marble Hall Murders but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Marble Hall Murders is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Marble Hall Murders: FAQs

Marble Hall Murders: Official Preview - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Marble Hall Murders online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

In the US and Canada, Marble Hall Murders premiered on September 6 and is following a weekly release schedule, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9/8c through October 11, exclusively on MASTERPIECE on PBS.

In Australia, Marble Hall Murders is currently streaming on BritBox. A subscription costs AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year, following a 7-day free trial.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services and tune into Marble Hall Murders FREE from anywhere in the world.

Marble Hall Murders cast Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland

Rupert Penry-Jones as Jonathon Crace

Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd

Luke Lambert as Young Roland Crace

Zubin Varla as Frederick Turner

Mark Bonnar as Edward Crace

Ian Porter as Harrison Carter

Amelia Bullmore as Elaine Clover

Yasmine Al Massri as Leila Crace

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Gillian Crace

Nia Brown as Julia Crace

Phoenix Laroche as Cedric Chalfont

Danny Sapani as DI Ian Blakeney

Harry Lloyd as Roland Crace

Jamie Blackley as Eliot Crace

Claire Rushbrook as Gillian Crace

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