How to watch Survivor season 51 online — stream castaway competition from anywhere for free

Watch Survivor season 51 online

It’s time to enter the ‘open era’ as host Jeff Probst welcomes a new group of castaway contestants to the cut-throat world of Survivor season 51.

For the first time in a long time, there’ll be just two starting tribes, with players marooned and tasked with setting up camp before the real gameplay gets underway. And after the celebratory return of franchise legends in the previous season, this time out all 21 players are brand new to the show, navigating the game of physical endurance and social capital for the first time in a bid to survive the Tribal Councils and win the crown of Sole Survivor.

But the group, which includes a professional wrestler, criminal-defense attorney, voice actress, chef, farmer, and more, are facing a different type of game, with the show’s ‘new era’ (Survivor’s 41-50) giving way what Probst has dubbed the ‘open era’, a version of the game in which “anything that has ever happened, at any time on the show, can happen in any season – at any time, in any order, without any warning”.

What form exactly this new game will take remains to be seen, but all-new players taking on a new evolution promises plenty of opportunity for jaw-dropping blindsides and head-spinning twists, so read on and find out how to watch Survivor season 51 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Survivor 51 for free? Yes. You can watch Survivor 51 for FREE on the Global TV website and app a day after they air in Canada. Note: they stay there for one week only. Overseas? Use this VPN (free trial) to unblock Global TV when outside Canada and stream Survivor 51 episodes at no cost In the USA? You could grab a free trial – Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all feature CBS and offer free trial periods. Again, you can use a VPN to watch your US service abroad.

How to watch Survivor 51 from anywhere

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How to watch Survivor 51 online in the US

Survivor season 51 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, September 23 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes follow in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters will be able to watch Survivor season 51 on Paramount+ Premium ($13.99 per month) live alongside its TV broadcast. You can also stream CBS with Fubo ($79.99/mo). Subscribers to the Essential tier ($8.99 per month) will be able to catch episodes the following day. The $1 30-day trial to Walmart+ comes with the Essential tier as a member bonus. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Survivor 51 online in Canada

Survivor airs on Global TV in Canada with season 51 episodes going out alongside their US broadcast. Episodes of the show will also be available to stream for FREE on the Global TV app or online platform for one week the day after they air on TV. For cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$14.99 per month thereafter. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Survivor 51 online in Australia

Survivor streams exclusivley on Stan in Australia. Season 51 lands on Thursday, September 24, with episodes dropping weekly. Stan prices start from AU$9.99 per month, up to $23.99 for the Premium tier. Traveling outside Oz? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide.

Can I watch Survivor 51 online in the UK?

The US iteration of Survivor doesn't air in the UK, but Brits do have their own one-season wonder home grown equivalent which can be streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

US viewer in Blighty? You can still stream the show on your usual streaming service from abroad by using a VPN.

All you need to know about Survivor season 51

Survivor 51 Official Trailer | Survivor | CBS - YouTube Watch On

What is the Survivor 51 release date? Season 51 of Survivor will premiere in North America on Wednesday, September 23 and in Australia the following day.

Survivor 51 contestants

(Image credit: Paramount)

Aaliyah Puglia, 24, Chef, Providence, RI

Alexis Levine, 34, Criminal defense attorney, Atlanta, GA

An “Thien An” Nguyen, 24, Medical student, Fort Worth, TX

Ana Sani, 34, Voice actress, Toronto, ON

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack, 29, Sociology professor, Bloomington, IN

Brady Booker, 27, Professional wrestler, Knoxville, TN

Carter Krull, 24, Livestock farmer, Sioux Falls, SD

Cristian Chávez, 26, Head of HR, Salt Lake City, UT

Danny “Kilby” Kilby, 30, Game designer, London, ON

Devin Way, 33, Actor, Los Angeles, CA

Eric Macksoud, 34, Mental health counselor, Windsor Locks, CT

Jenna Doore, 30, Wedding photographer, Toledo, OH

Kristin Flickinger, 49, Crisis management, Santa Barbara, CA

Lewis Kelly, 28, Farmer / Influencer, Corozal, PR

Linnea Capobianco, 25, Store owner / Entrepreneur, Jersey City, NJ

Maggie Nestor, 40, Farmer, Charles Town, WV

Mike Pinsky, 32, Baseball executive, New York City, NY

Ori Jean-Charles, 27, Personal trainer, Spring Valley, NY

Patt Cannaday, 33, Federal prosecutor, Washington, D.C.

Rob Antonson, 40, Airline gate agent, Cumberland, RI

Sharonda Cox, 34, Resident OBGYN, Richmond, KY

Where was Survivor 51 filmed? Survivor season 51 will mark the nineteenth consecutive season to be filmed on Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

Who hosts Survivor? Survivor is hosted by Jeff Probst who has presented the show since its first season, Survivor: Borneo, way back in 2000.