How to watch Love Island USA season 8 reunion online from anywhere

The Love Island USA season 8 reunion premieres exclusively on Peacock on Monday, August 31 at 9pm ET and if it's anything like the spicy trailer, reality TV fans are in for a treat. All eyes on Melanie... that's all we're saying.

You can watch the Love Island USA season 8 reunion online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

The fiery sneak peek, co-hosted by Bravo's Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix, sees the islanders going in hard: "If you don't like me, go f–k yourself" rages paralympian Beatriz Hatz. Fans can also expect season 8 winner Trinity Tatum – still going strong with Bryce btw – to address the wild rumors on social media.

Peacock has officially confirmed season 8 racked up over 19 billion minutes streamed, so let's find out all the ways to watch the Love Island USA season 8 reunion from anywhere.

Can I watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion for free? All 35 episodes of Love Island USA S8 are free to watch on ITVX but Brits will have to wait a while for the reunion show. You'll need a subscription to either Peacock in the US, Crave in Canada, or Stan in Australia to watch reunion on August 31. Outside the US? Use a strong VPN to watch – see our exclusive deal below.

Watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion from anywhere

If you're keen to watch the Love Island USA reunion but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion in USA

The Love Island USA S8 reunion premieres at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Mon, Aug 31 in the US, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

You'll need the $11.99/month plan to tune in.

Alternatively, you can access Peacock for just $1 with the Walmart Plus trial. Peacock Premium is thrown in for free.

Traveling outside the US? Try using a VPN – check the details above for more.

How to watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion in Canada

The Love Island USA season 8 reunion show premieres an hour after the US show airs – 10pm ET/PT on Mon, Aug 31 on Crave in Canada.

Outside Canada right now? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion in the UK?

(Image credit: Other)

Free-to-air ITVX is home to Love Island USA in the UK, but the season 8 reunion show isn't likely to drop for a while. For now, you can watch all 35 episodes of season 8 for free...

Remember a VPN will help you tune in if you're an American or a Canadian traveling across the pond. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review (basically, it unblocks Peacock and many other VPNs don't).

How to watch the Love Island USA S8 reunion in Australia

(Image credit: free)

The Love Island USA season 8 reunion show with Bravo's Andy Cohen premieres on Stan in Australia on Tuesday, September 1.

A subscription starts at AU$12 a month.

Traveling outside Australia? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN.

What to expect: Love Island USA S8 reunion

Andy Cohen is co-hosting – For the first time in Love Island history, host Ariana Madix is joined by Bravo big cheese Andy Cohen to co-host Monday's reunion special, meaning the Islanders can expect a proper Real Housewives-style grilling.

Live studio audience – The 2026 reunion show was filmed on location at Universal Studios Hollywood in front of a live studio audience, departing from standard closed-set reunion formats. How will the crowd react?

More blockbuster ratings – According to Peacock, Love Island USA season 8 racked up over 19 billion minutes streamed, ranking as the No. 1 reality streaming title of the 2026 summer season for six consecutive weeks (per MediaPlayNews).

Breakups on stage – Season 8 winners Trinity and Bryce are still together, but let's be honest, many couples who look solid after leaving Fiji hit the buffers when the cameras stop rolling. The reunion will catch viewers up on the breakups – and we might even see some on-stage breakups.

Season 9 preview – Alongside the reunion announcement, Peacock has officially renewed Love Island USA for season 9 with host Ariana Madix returning in 2027. The streamer also greenlit third seasons of both spinoffs – Love Island Games and Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Monday's reunion show could contain some kind of teaser...

Peacock officially confirmed that the Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion drops on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Love Island USA S8 reunion cast?

The Finalists:

Trinity Tatum & Bryce Dettloff (Winners)

Aniya Harvey & Carl Schmidt (Runners-Up)

Melanie Moreno & Sincere Rhea (3rd Place)

Kayda Bosse & Zach Georgiou (4th Place)

Notable Returnees & Bombshells:

KC Chandler & Tierra “Titi” Davis

Kenzie Annis

Jen Terry

Beatriz Hatz

Caleb & Jaiden (returning to discuss their post-villa split)

No Shows / Minimal screentime

Unlike previous seasons there no major boycotts (so far) but don't expect to see much of early dropouts, early bombshells or Casa Amor cuts such as Tino Ellis or Trae Taylor (looks like they were either not invited to stage seats or only featured in the audience).