How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Test for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

New Zealand beat South Africa 33-16 in the first Test

Watch Springboks vs All Blacks FREE on RugbyPass TV (US)

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Springboks vs All Blacks kick-off: Sat, Aug 29 at 11.10am ET / 4.10pm BST

The Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test promises to be another cracker, as South Africa captain Siya Kolisi returns from injury to lead his country in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry. After New Zealand triumphed 33-16 in Johannesburg last Saturday, the hosts cannot afford to lose if they are to retain any hope of winning the four-match series.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus left it late before confirming that inspirational skipper Kolisi would feature following his recovery from a hamstring injury. Pieter-Steph du Toit had been provisionally announced as captain, with the flanker set to make his 100th Test appearance in Cape Town.

Kolisi is one of four changes to the South Africa XV, with fellow two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard recalled at fly-half, while Ethan Hooker and Cobus Reinach start at wing and scrum-half respectively. The four players to drop out are injured duo Cheslin Kolbe and Grant Williams, Paul de Villiers and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who struggled at fly-half in the first Test.

New Zealand capitalised on the 24-year-old's difficult afternoon and ran in five tries at Ellis Park, with prolific wing Will Jordan crossing twice to take his Test tally to 53. Fellow wing Josh Moorby also scored a try but drops out of the XV, as Leroy Carter steps up. Head coach Dave Rennie has made two further changes, with George Bower and Simon Parker replacing forwards Ethan de Groot and Josh Lord, who are both still undergoing Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols.

The All Blacks are playing at DHL Stadium for just the second time, having lost the previous meeting here 18-12 in 2024, but have a good record against South Africa in Cape Town, winning on seven of their 11 visits.

Read on as we explain how to watch Springboks vs All Blacks for free in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026.

Can you watch Springboks vs All Blacks for free?

Yes. The 2nd South Africa vs New Zealand Test is being shown on free-to-air RugbyPass TV in the US.

The game will also be available to watch for free on ThreeNow in New Zealand on tape-delay at 11am NZST on Sunday.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch South Africa vs New Zealand for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams

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How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in the US

The 2nd Test between the Springboks and All Blacks is available to live stream for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

RugbyPass TV has live coverage of a range of international rugby, including Rugby's Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, plus on-demand content including full game replays, classic matches and documentaries.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test is being shown on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

You can also watch Rugby's Greatest Rivalry unfold via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

However, if you can wait a few hours, another option for this game is free-to-air ThreeNow, which will show a full replay of South Africa vs New Zealand at 11am NZST on Sunday for those who don't want to wake up at 3.10am NZST to catch the action live.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the RGR tour can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

The Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, including coverage of the Springboks and the United Rugby Championship. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use a VPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

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Fans in Canada can watch the Springboks vs All Blacks 2nd Test on Premier Sports .

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99. You'll need either the CA$79.99 six-month pass or the CA$139.99/year annual subscription to tune into the whole tournament.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Team News

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (captain), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Simon Parker, 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 4 Fabian Holland, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby.

What is the Springboks vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled Springboks vs All Blacks kick-off time on Saturday, August 29 is 5.10pm SAST local time in Johannesburg, which is 8.10am PT / 11.10am ET / 4.10pm BST. That's 1.10am AEST / 3.10am NZST on Sunday, August 30 in Australia and New Zealand.

What is the Springboks vs All Blacks head-to-head? New Zealand extended their superior head-to-head record against South Africa with their victory in the first Test. The countries have contested 111 competitive games, with the All Blacks winning 64 of them and the Springboks triumphing 43 times. Four have ended all-square. In South Africa, the head-to-head stands at 28-26-1 in favour of the Springboks.

Can I watch Springboks vs All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, RugbyPass TV has a dedicated app.