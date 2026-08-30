How to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 – free streams from anywhere

Ready for another bout of back-stabbing and treachery from the Emerald Isle? The Traitors Ireland and its host Siobhán McSweeney are back from another series of banishments and murders as the conniving players try to gameplay their way to a €50,000 cash prize.

You can watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Premiere on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET Watch free: RTÉ Player (IRE) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The 18th century Slane Castle – around an hour north of Dublin – is once again the suitably gothic venue for the fiendish games of loyalty and betrayal. Prepare for the usual high-tension gatherings around the fire pit, as the Faithfuls try to work out who they can and can't trust, while the Traitors... well, they have nothing but murder on their minds!

Assuming the series follows the same format as the first one, you can expect episodes to go out at 9.30pm IST (so 4.30pm ET) on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesday for four weeks. And that's followed each episode by the show's sister show The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked for all the gossip and analysis with presenter Kevin McGahern.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 from anywhere.

Can I watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 for free?

Yes. Faithfuls in Ireland can watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 FREE of charge on RTÉ One and the channel's RTÉ Player streaming platform and app.

Watch The Traitors Ireland S2 for FREE on RTE Player Season 2 of The Traitors Ireland will stream for free in Ireland on RTÉ Player. The streaming service doesn’t require an account or subscription — just find the stream and watch away. Going abroad at all during season 2? Unlock RTÉ Player with NordVPN – more details below.

How to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Traitors Ireland but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 from anywhere:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select an Ireland-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

Can I watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 in the US?

Strangely, The Traitors Ireland hasn't been picked up by any networks or streaming services in the US. Not even on Peacock, which is generally home to all things The Traitors.

If you're an Irish resident who is currently across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in for free. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can I watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 in Canada?

It looks like Canadians will have to wait a short while to watch all the goings on from The Traitors Ireland season 2. Subscription service Crave did show the first run, but not until a few months after it originally aired in Ireland.

Crave plans start from CA$11.99 a month and offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies and Crave originals alongside shows like The Traitors.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 in the UK?

The first season of The Traitors Ireland was available to stream on the BBC iPlayer in the UK, but not for a few months after it aired in Ireland.

If the BBC follows the same release schedule this time around, you'll be waiting until January 2027 to watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 in the UK.

Visiting the UK? from Ireland Use a VPN to access your usual The Traitors Ireland on RTÉ Player.

Can I watch The Traitors Ireland season 2 in Australia?

The Traitors Ireland season 2 is likely to go out online via Paramount Plus in Australia, but no launch date has yet been announced. We'll update this section as and when that gets announced in due course.

The free-to-air 10 streaming platform is also streaming the first season of the show, but didn't land there until June this year – a whole 10 months after it went out in Ireland.

Outside Australia? NordVPN will help you gain access to free 10 streams while you're out of the country.

The Traitors Ireland season 2 – Need to Know

The Traitors Ireland season 2 trailer

The Traitors Ireland Returns Sunday August 30th | Series 2 | RTÉ - YouTube Watch On

How many episodes of The Traitors Ireland season 2 are there? The first season of The Traitors Ireland comprised 12 episodes, so we expect season 2 to follow suit. That would make the airdate of the finale around Tuesday, August 22.