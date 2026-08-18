How to watch The Great ADHD Myth? online – it's FREE

Channel 4 is wading into one of the fiercest medialkrishi debates with The Great ADHD Myth?, a provocative 60-minute documentary hosted by NHS psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton, airing August 18.

With ADHD referrals soaring 200% between 2020 and 2025, Pemberton questions whether ADHD is fundamentally a neurodevelopmental disorder, a social construct, or something shaped by both biology and modern life.

The doc is already igniting a firestorm online and several ADHD charities have criticized the film's title as misleading and harmful.

Want to judge for yourself? We'll show you how watch The Great ADHD Myth? online for free – from anywhere.

How to watch The Great ADHD Myth? for free

You can watch The Great ADHD Myth? for free on Channel 4 – the UK streaming service – with a valid TV licence.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from abroad and watch the new ADHD doc free from anywhere.

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How to watch The Great ADHD Myth? online in the UK

The Great ADHD Myth? is broadcast Tuesday, August 18 at 8pm BST on Channel 4. You can stream the one-hour documentary for free on the Channel 4 streaming service. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch The Great ADHD Myth in the US?

As yet, there is no US release date for Channel 4's latest ADHD documentary, The Great ADHD Myth (2026).

Brit in the US? Anyone from the UK who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using this VPN (try risk-free).

Can you watch The Great ADHD Myth in Canada?

There's no sign of The Great ADHD Myth airing in Canada - but Brits on holiday in Canada can still watch the documentary with this handy trick.

UK viewer in Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I stream The Great ADHD Myth in Australia?

In Australia, Brits visiting the country can only watch The Great ADHD Myth? using a VPN set to their usual UK location.

Traveling from the UK to Oz? Try using this VPN (save 75%) to watch The Great ADHD Myth doc when on vacation.

Five things to know about The Great ADHD Myth? (2026)

1. Dr Max Pemberton fronts the documentary. He is a full-time NHS psychiatrist and in 2013 appeared as an investigative reporter for the Channel 4 television series How Not To Get Old.

2. Channel 4 says it is not aiming prove that ADHD is a myth – but cites NHS data showing a 200% increase in people being referred for an ADHD diagnosis between 2020 and 2025. (Pemberton even undergoes a private assessment himself, which results in an ADHD diagnosis.)

3. Pemberton claims ADHD has gone from an occasional diagnosis to one that is increasingly “demanded and dispensed.” He meets a a family whose son spends several weeks replacing ADHD medication with sport and creative activities, to investigate whether the lifestyle changes allow him to remain off medication.

4. The doc features senior doctors who dispute conventional thinking about ADHD, including former Royal College of GPs president Dr Iona Heath (see below), who tells Channel 4: “It is certainly not a medical condition as far as I’m concerned.”

5. Tim Hancock, Channel 4’s commissioning editor, says the filmmakers took a “science-led approach” to the subject. BAFTA-winning director Xavier Alford directs the one-hour documentary.

Dr Iona Heath – who began practising in Kent in 1975, when she “hardly ever” saw patients referred from schools with behavioural issues – believes that “Mrs Thatcher was so vile to teachers that many of them stopped volunteering [to run] after-school clubs too”. She fears that… pic.twitter.com/gi1WEIzoW7August 18, 2026