How to watch The Space Race in Colour online from anywhere — it's *FREE*

Stream The Space Race in Colour free on Channel 4 (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch your usual streams from abroad

Both episodes premiere back-to-back on Saturday, September 26, starting at 8pm BST

The Space Race in Colour is a new Channel 4 docuseries set to air on Saturday, September 26. The two-part series, with each episode running for 60 minutes, explores the space race between the USA and USSR during the 1950s and ’60s.

This was a period when space exploration advanced at an unprecedented pace, building up to the Apollo Moon landings. The documentary explores various aspects of the race, from the political ambitions of both countries to achieve military supremacy to the key partnerships between visionary rocket engineers and politicians.

The story covers everything from the first satellite to the first man on the Moon, but also looks at the bigger picture, showing that the space race was about much more than missiles. After all, surveillance, espionage, and the prospects of living in space were also a huge part of the competition.

What sets this series apart is its modern colorization of archival footage, alongside never-before-seen eyewitness interviews. It’s part of Woodcut’s “In Colour” franchise, which includes Titanic in Colour, The Race for Ancient Egypt in Colour, Britain’s Railway Empire in Colour, and The Manhattan Project in Colour.

Series producer Jonathan Mayo said that colorizing archival footage makes it feel more like living human stories rather than a distant past.

Read on for where to stream The Space Race in Colour free from anywhere, including for FREE, using a VPN.

How to watch The Space Race in Colour in the UK for free

In the U.K., you can stream The Space Race in Colour on Channel 4, completely FREE of charge. All you have to do is register (for free) on 4 – via its mobile app or web browser – and you'll be able to watch your favorite shows, including The Space Race in Colour, for no charge. Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use a VPN to watch the two episodes from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The Space Race in Colour from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Space Race in Colour but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount, three months for free, and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 and watch The Space Race in Colour online just like you would at home.

What devices can I watch Channel 4 on?

Amazon Fire

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV

Google TV

Freely

Freeview Play

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs

Virgin Media

YouView

Xbox One

Can I watch The Space Race in Colour online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

The Space Race in Colour is a British documentary series produced by Woodcut Media and Woodcut International for Channel 4. As such, it does not currently have a streaming home or broadcast network outside the UK.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch The Space Race in Colour for FREE as you would at home.