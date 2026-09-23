How to watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026: FREE live streams, TV channels, schedule

Watch Cricket at the Asian Games live streams, as Shreyas Iyer's India enter as overwhelming favorites to win gold. India are sending a full-strength squad to Japan, including Jasprit Bumrah, despite playing the West Indies in a three-match ODI series at the same time back home. Bangladesh are the only other team to send a first-choice squad, with Litton Das as captain.

This is only the fourth edition of the Asian Games to feature cricket as a competition, after the sport debuted at the 2010 Guangzhou Games. Afghanistan have won silver in all three previous editions, while Bangladesh have a gold and two bronze medals. Sri Lanka and India have won one gold apiece. India, however, did not participate in the 2010 or 2024 editions, making their debut in 2022 and being awarded gold despite the final being abandoned due to weather.

The group stages begin on September 24, with six teams – Japan, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman and Nepal – battling for four quarter-final spots. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go straight into the quarter-finals as the highest-seeded Full Member teams based on ICC rankings.

The tournament gets underway with hosts Japan taking on Afghanistan at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin, Aichi, Nagoya. All matches will be played at the venue, which has boundaries of around 65 meters on either side, meaning we could be in for plenty of runs and sixes. The recently concluded women's competition, which India won, saw 56 sixes across just eight matches.

Afghanistan will be smart not to take the hosts lightly after Japan's spirited performance against India in their one-off T20 in Kano, Santo. Japan restricted India to just 32 runs in the five-over dash and came within two runs of chasing it down.

And if India and Pakistan both make it through their quarter-finals – which they should, as they both face lower-ranked opposition – we will get the clash everyone will be waiting for in the first semi-final on October 1.

Here's how to watch all the Asian Games 2026 cricket action from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Can you watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026 for free?

Yes. Asian Games Cricket 2026 is being shown on free-to-air MeWatch in Singapore, KBS, MBC and SBS in South Korea, VTV in Vietnam, CCTV5 in China, and RTM in Malaysia.

Finding your free stream blocked? You can use a VPN to watch the cricket for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Asian Games Cricket 2026 live streams

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How to watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026 live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV will broadcast cricket at the Asian Games.

If you don't have Willow TV as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

It's the same in Canada, where Willow TV is also available and will be showing the Asian Games Cricket 2026.

Outside Canada? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's Asian Games Cricket 2026 coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026 live streams in India

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In India, the 2026 Asian Games cricket matches, along with every other sport, are being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599/year for the mobile-only plan, rising to ₹999/year.

Outside India? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can I watch Cricket at Asian Games 2026 in the UK or Australia?

The 2026 Asian Games Cricket haven't picked up a broadcasting partner in the UK or Australia.

If you're from Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, China or Malaysia but you're abroad for work or a vacation, however, a VPN will help you tune in to Aichi-Nagoya's cricket action. NordVPN is the one we recommend above all others.

Cricket at Asian Games 2026 Q&A

Cricket at Asian Games 2026 schedule

Thursday, September 24

1st Match, Group A: Japan vs Afghanistan

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 23)

2nd Match, Group B: Hong Kong vs Malaysia

2pm local, 1am ET

Friday, September 25

3rd Match, Group B: Hong Kong vs Oman

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 24)

4th Match, Group A: Afghanistan vs Nepal

2pm local, 1am ET

Saturday, September 26

5th Match, Group A: Japan vs Nepal

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 25)

6th Match, Group B: Malaysia vs Oman

2pm local, 1am ET

Monday, September 28

1st Quarter-Final: Pakistan vs TBA

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 27)

2nd Quarter-Final: India vs TBA

2pm local, 1am ET

Tuesday, September 29

3rd Quarter-Final: Sri Lanka vs TBA

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 28)

4th Quarter-Final: Bangladesh vs TBA

2pm local, 1am ET

Thursday, October 1

1st Semi-Final: TBA vs TBA

9am local, 8pm ET (Sep 30)

2nd Semi-Final: TBA vs TBA

2pm local, 1am ET

Saturday, October 3

3rd Place Play-off: TBA vs TBA

9am local, 8pm ET (Oct 2)

Final: TBA vs TBA

2pm local, 1am ET

Can I watch Asian Games Cricket 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream Asian Games 2026. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Asian Games moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@AsianGames_2026), Facebook (@AsianGames2026AichiNagoya) and YouTube (@AsianGames_).