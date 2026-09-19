How to watch UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 live streams, no PPV, start time, full card

Tonight's UFC 331 headline bout is a classic case of revenge or repeat as Joshua Van puts the UFC flyweight title he won against Alexandre Pantoja on the line at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Fearless won the belt in controversial fashion in December 2025 and the Cannibal is determined to right the wrong he has felt ever since.

Van's victory at UFC 323 came after Pantjoa suffered a dislocated elbow 26 seconds into the original fight when the former fell and landed on the latter. The Brazilian has felt ignored by Dana White ever since, despite having championship victories against Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, Kai Asakura, and Kai Kara-France on his resumé. The 36-year-old has the experience and fuel from that defeat to inspire him. He'll become the third flyweight champion to regain the belt after Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo if he wins.

Myanmar native Van is well known for his speed but it was the striking that got him over the line against Tatsuro Taira in his solitary title defense in May. The 24-year-old will need to use that aggressive approach if he's to back that up against another 5ft 5in fighter. This is sure to be a close fight and one not to be missed.

That's the main event of a stacked card in which Arman Tsarukyan and Maurício Ruffy face off at lightweight with the winner likely to get a future title shot.

Here's where to watch UFC 331 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN – including a clever way to watch UFC 331 for just $1.

How to watch UFC 331 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of the full UFC 331 event is on Paramount Plus. It's being headlined by Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2, which is expected to start at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Plans start from only $8.99/month with the Paramount Plus Essential Plan, or you can upgrade to Premium for $13.99/month (see below for more details). You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 using this sneaky trick we found.

While Paramount Plus will show UFC 331 in its entirety, you can also watch the Early Prelims via UFC Fight Pass.

Traveling outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Use a VPN to watch UFC 331 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Van vs Pantoja 2 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch UFC 331.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, SurfShark is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Paramount+ stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+ and tune into UFC 331.

How to watch UFC 331 live stream in the UK

The UFC 331 main card is available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. It's set to begin at 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 per month for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

UFC Fight Pass subscribers can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims.

If you're abroad whilst the MMA live stream is on, a VPN like Surfshark can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 331 live stream in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 331 live stream in Canada.

You can head to the likes of Sportsnet, Bell or the UFC Fight Pass to watch the whole event, where the PPV price is set at $69.99. Prelims will also be shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with Early Prelims also on UFC Fight Pass.

North of the border from the US? You can use Surfshark to watch your Paramount Plus subscription like you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 331 live stream in Australia

Sunday's Main Card at UFC 331 will be available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95 from Foxtel Main Event or Kayo Sports Main Event.

That means you can live stream UFC 330 via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

You can also catch all the Prelims (but not the Van vs Pantoja 2 main event) via Paramount+ and free-to-air Network 10.

Downloading a VPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

Can I watch UFC 331 for free? Not quite. Other than the sneaky little Walmart+ for $1 trick described above in the US, there doesn't seem to be any way to watch UFC 331 for free. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, which no longer carries a free trial. And it's a PPV in many other countries around the world.

When does UFC 331 start? The UFC 331 Main Card is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm ET on Saturday, September 19. That's 2am BST or 11am AEST in the UK and Australia on Sunday, September 20. Before that, the Early Prelims start at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (Sun) and the Prelims at 7pm PT / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sun) / 9am AEST (Sun).

Can I watch UFC 331 on my mobile? Yes. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Kayo Sports all have mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest UFC news and plays on the official social media channels on X (@ufc), Instagram (@ufc), Facebook (UFC) TikTok (@ufc) and YouTube (@ufc).

UFC 331 full card

Main card

Joshua Van (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja (Flyweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Maurício Ruffy (Lightweight)

Patrício Pitbull vs Choi Doo-ho (Featherweight)

Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf (Heavyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski (Light Heavyweight)

Prelims

Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain (Bantamweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne (Heavyweight)

Michael Aswell Jr vs Yoo Joo-sang (Featherweight)

Ryan Gandra vs Osman Diaz (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira (Middleweight)

Casey O'Neill vs Eduarda Moura (Women's Flyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito (Featherweight)