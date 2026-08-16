There's a sneaky way to watch UFC 330 for $1

Watch UFC 330 live from 9pm ET on Saturday, August 15

Get Paramount+ for $1 with a Walmart+ 30-day trial

Unlock your stream with Norton VPN (save 70%)

UFC 330 sees Islam Makhachev, the enterprise's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, put his welterweight belt on the line for the first time, against Ian Machado Garry. And you needn't worry about paying extortionate PPV fees to catch the big showdown.

That's because Walmart+ members get Paramount+ included with their subscription at no extra cost, meaning you can watch every kick, punch and takedown for next to nothing. No complicated sign-ups, no additional fees – just $1 to stream UFC 330.

Mackenzie Dern makes her first UFC women's strawweight championship defence in the co-main event, against Gillian Robertson.

But what if you're outside the US on vacation this weekend? Luckily, at TechRadar we've found a smart solution so you don't miss any of the action.

How to watch UFC 330 for $1

In the US, UFC 330 is live on Paramount Plus, which is is available through a Walmart Plus 30-day trial.

How does it work?

➡️ Click the link to get started. 🆙 Sign up for a $1 Walmart+ trial. 📺 When prompted to choose a streaming benefit, select Paramount+. 💻 Log in to your Paramount+ account. 🤼 Watch UFC 330. ‼️ Outside the US? You'll need a VPN – we recommend Norton VPN.

Use a VPN to access UFC 330 from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

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✅ Just $2.49/month Even better: TechRadar readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Norton VPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view your usual American coverage, you'd select 'United States' in the app.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Sign up to the Walmart+ 30-day trial, select Paramount+ and stream UFC 330 live.

UFC 330 full card

🤼‍♂️ Main card (9pm ET / 2am BST)

Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics

🔥 Prelims (7pm ET / 12am BST)

Chidi Njokuani vs Joel Alvarez

Jalin Turner vs Kaue Fernandes

Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico

Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore

👀 Early prelims (5pm ET / 10pm BST)

Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando

Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai