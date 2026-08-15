How to watch La Liga 2026/27: Live streams, TV channels, schedule

Stream La Liga 2026/27 free on the CazeTV YouTube channel (Brazil)

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La Liga week 1: Saturday, August 15 – Sunday, August 23

Watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams, as Jose Mourinho sets about knocking Barcelona off their perch by any means necessary. There was a chasm between the champions and Real Madrid last season, even though Lamine Yamal missed a chunk of the campaign. For the Special One to stand any chance of closing it, he'll surely have to have to build bridges with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

One La Liga title wasn't a bad return from his three-season stint in charge of Los Blancos from 2010-13, but Mourinho was in his pomp back then, and that Madrid side was packed with serial winners. Late-stage Mourinho tends to make more headlines for picking fights with imagined enemies than for achievements on the field of play – he has won one trophy, the 2021/22 Europa Conference League with Roma, in the past nine years. What could possibly go wrong?

When his Benfica side played Real Madrid last season, for instance, a game that was marred by an incident of alleged racial abuse by Gianluca Prestianni, it was Vinicius that Mourinho lashed out at. Mbappe, meanwhile, has been the target of a social media witch-hunt over recent months. The Frenchman lost his place in the Madrid team, only to top the scoring charts at the World Cup. And then there's the fight between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad look capable of achieving great things under Pellegrino Matarazzo, who took them from potential relegation to the Copa del Rey title and Europe in half a season. Things are feeling a bit stale at Atletico Madrid, who finished behind Villarreal last season, so Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and plucky Rayo Vallecano might just fancy their chances of crashing the top four.

Here's how to watch La Liga 2026/27 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the August La Liga fixtures below.

La Liga 2026/27 schedule

Click to see more ▼ (All times UK) Matchweek 1 Saturday, August 15

6.30pm – Alaves vs Getafe

8.30pm – Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Sunday, August 16

4pm – Racing Santander vs Villarreal

6pm – Espanyol vs Levante

8.30pm – Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Monday, August 17

8pm – Deportivo vs Elche Wednesday, August 19

8pm – Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Tuesday, August 25

8pm – Valencia vs Real Betis Wednesday, August 26

8pm – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Thursday, August 27

8pm – Barcelona vs Athletic Club Matchweek 2 Thursday, August 20

8pm – Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves Friday, August 21

8pm – Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Saturday, August 22

4pm – Athletic Club vs Sevilla

6.30pm – Valencia vs Celta Vigo

8.30pm – Espanyol vs Real Madrid Sunday, August 23

4pm – Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

6pm – Getafe vs Racing Santander

8.30pm – Elche vs Barcelona Monday, August 24

6.30pm – Osasuna vs Levante

8.30pm – Malaga vs Deportivo Matchweek 3 Friday, August 28

6pm – Racing Santander vs Elche

8.30pm – Alaves vs Villarreal Saturday, August 29

4pm – Levante vs Real Betis

6pm – Real Sociedad vs Espanyol

8.30pm – Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Sunday, August 30

4pm – Real Madrid vs Malaga

6.30pm – Deportivo vs Valencia

8.30pm – Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club Monday, August 31

6.30pm – Osasuna vs Getafe

8.30pm – Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Can you watch La Liga 2026/27 for free?

La Liga coverage is mainly locked behind a paywall, but there are ways to tune in for nothing.

In Brazil, select games are free-to-air via the CazeTV YouTube channel. To tune in: visit the YouTube website or download the YouTube app (iOS / Android).

In the US, select games are being shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, which are all carried by YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

In Australia, beIN Sports offers new customers a 7-day free trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch La Liga for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams in the US

In the US, all 380 games of the 2026/27 La Liga season are available to live stream on ESPN Select.

A subscription costs $12.99/month or $129.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99/month.

Another option is ESPN Unlimited, which costs $29.99/month or $299.99/year and includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports.

At least 20 La Liga games will also be televised, on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV carries ESPN and ESPN2 on its Orange plan, which costs $4.99/day, $9.99 for three days, $14.99/week, $45.99/month or $115/quarter. ABC, NBC and Fox are available on its Blue plan in select locations, along with FS1, USA Network, FX and more. Prices start at $45.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

You can combine them with the Orange + Blue plan for $66 per month ($33 for your first month).

Alternatively, all three channels are also carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TVand DirecTV Stream, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside the US for a game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

In the UK, La Liga 2026/27 coverage is split between Premier Sports and Disney+.

Premier Sports is showing nine of 10 games each matchweek, while the 8.30pm BST Saturday kick-off is exclusive to Disney+ Premium.

Premier Sports costs £17.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £130/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Disney+ Premium starts at £14.99/month.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports is showing all 380 games of the 2026/27 La Liga season in Australia.

Subscriptions cost AU$15.99/month or AU$159.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial. From September 1, however, prices will rise to AU$16.99/month and AU$169.99/year.

beIN Sports is also available as a Prime Video add‑on for AU$14.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch La Liga 2026/27 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, all 380 games of the 2026/27 La Liga season are available to watch on TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8/month or CA$80/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

La Liga 2026/27 FAQs

When is El Clasico? Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off twice in La Liga, at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, and at the Bernabeu on Sunday, May 9.

What were the La Liga 2025/26 final standings?

Swipe to scroll horizontally La Liga 2025/26 table Team Points Goal difference Barcelona (C) 94 +59 Real Madrid 86 +42 Villarreal 72 +26 Atletico Madrid 69 +18 Real Betis 60 +11 Celta Vigo 54 +5 Getafe 51 -6 Rayo Vallecano 50 -3 Valencia 49 -9 Real Sociedad 46 -2 Espanyol 46 -12 Athletic Club 45 -15 Sevilla 43 -14 Alaves 43 -12 Elche 43 -8 Levante 42 -14 Osasuna 42 -6 Mallorca (R) 42 -10 Girona (R) 41 -16 Real Oviedo (R) 29 -34

Can I follow La Liga 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key La Liga 2026/27 highlights on La Liga's official social media channels on YouTube (@LaLiga), Instagram (@LaLiga) and Facebook (@LaLiga).