How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27: Free Streams & TV Channels

The EFL Championship 2026/27 season is upon us as we get set for more thrills, spills, shocks and controversy in arguably the most exciting league in Europe.

As always, there are storylines galore across the division. It will be fascinating to see how West Ham and Wolves cope with the 46-game marathon of a Championship campaign as they play at this level for the first time in 14 and eight years respectively. They were relegated from last season's Premier League along with Burnley, with all three aiming for an immediate return back to the top flight.

The other promotion candidates include last season's beaten play-off finalists Middlesbrough, who look set to challenge again under Kim Hellberg. Boro have a tasty new rivalry with Southampton, whose manager Tonda Eckert will be the pantomime villain following the 'Spygate' scandal and start the campaign on -4 points as a result. Talking of rivalries, several fiercely-contested derbies will return this season, including Millwall vs West Ham, Cardiff vs Swansea, West Brom vs Wolves and Blackburn vs Burnley.

Wrexham and Birmingham bring financial clout and could benefit from the expansion of the play-offs to six teams, which means eighth place will be enough to qualify for the end-of-season competition. At the other end of the table, newly-promoted Cardiff and Bolton will look to re-establish themselves at this level, while Lincoln embark on their first second-tier campaign since 1961. So, sit back, relax, and let the drama unfold!

Here's how to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere.

Can I watch the EFL Championship for free?

Yes, ITV in the UK and CBS Sports Golazo Network in the US will broadcast select games for free.

ITV's early selections include Middlesbrough vs West Brom (29 August), Millwall vs West Ham (19 September), Southampton vs Portsmouth (11 October), Burnley vs Blackburn (22 November), and Birmingham vs West Ham (19 December).

If you are abroad during the season, you can access your free streams with NordVPN (75% off right now).

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How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams in the US

CBS's streaming service Paramount+ is the place to catch the EFL Championship 2026/27 with select games on the service.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will also simulcast some of these games for free as we alluded to earlier

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found.

Paramount+ also carries live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League in 2026/27.

If you're traveling abroad and struggling to connect to your Paramount+ account, don't worry, a VPN will smooth out any issues. We recommend NordVPN – more details and a great discount above.

How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams in the UK

The EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams will be shared between Sky Sports and ITV in the UK.

Sky Sports will show more than 1,000 of the 1,891 matches across the EFL (Championship, League One and League Two), Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy this season, including every single Championship fixture on the opening weekend of the campaign. All of the 72 teams are guaranteed to have at least 20 live games across the 2026/27 season.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £24 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Meanwhile, free-to-air ITVX will simulcast 19 live games during the 2026/27 season. This comprises 9 Carabao Cup ties and 10 matches from across the EFL's three divisions, which includes the Championship.

All you need is a TV license to sign up and watch.

The following five Championship fixtures have been selected for live coverage on ITV1 and ITVX during the first half of the season. Kick-off times are all BST.

Saturday, August 29 — Middlesbrough vs West Brom (12.30pm)

Middlesbrough vs West Brom (12.30pm) Saturday, September 19 — Millwall vs West Ham (12.30pm)

Millwall vs West Ham (12.30pm) Sunday, October 11 — Southampton vs Portsmouth (12pm)

Southampton vs Portsmouth (12pm) Sunday, November 22 — Burnley vs Blackburn (12pm)

Burnley vs Blackburn (12pm) Saturday, December 19 — Birmingham vs West Ham (12.30pm)

If you're traveling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go, Now or ITVX streams.

How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, DAZN has the rights to broadcast the EFL Championship 2026/27.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month and you can also watch the Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Bundesliga.

Traveling outside the Great White North during the season? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

How to watch EFL Championship 2026/27 live streams in Australia and New Zealand

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In Australia and New Zealand, the EFL Championship 2026/27 is exclusive to beIN SPORTS, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS in Australia cost AU$15.99 per month or AU$159.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

In New Zealand, prices start at NZ$14.99/month and NZ$149.99/year.

From September 1, prices will increase by $1 per month and $10 per year for the respective monthly and annual plans.

Outside Oz or New Zealand traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the EFL Championship 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

When does the EFL Championship 2026/27 start? The EFL Championship 2026/27 season kicks off on Friday, August 14 with Wolves' home game against Blackburn. The final day of the regular season is currently scheduled to be Saturday, May 1, 2027. That will be followed by the play-offs, which culminate with the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 29.

Can I watch EFL Championship 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all EFL Championship 2026/27 key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@SkyBetChamp), Instagram (@efl), and YouTube (@theEFL).