All eyes are on the Netherlands men's team and the Belgium women's team at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, as each side has a golden opportunity to end their respective droughts in this competition. The Oranje last tasted World Cup glory in 1998, while the Red Panthers' best result was third, way back in 1978.

Not only are they amongst the top-ranked teams at this edition of the tournament, the sides will enjoy home advantage as the World Cup is being co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, in Amstelveen and Wavre respectively.

The Belgium men's team, beaten finalists last time out and winners before that in 2018, top the rankings off the back of their recent FIH Pro League triumph. The Dutch, meanwhile, are the reigning Olympic gold medallists, and Germany the world champions, so the competition looks fierce.

The Netherlands women's team, however, might be impossible to stop. They're the back-to-back-to-back world champions, back-to-back Olympic champions and have just won their sixth FIH Pro League title in seven attempts – by 15 points. Argentina, Belgium and China have their work cut out.

Here's how to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and recent champions below.

Can you watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. Free Hockey World Cup coverage is available in the UK courtesy of the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel, which is live streaming every England, Scotland and Wales game.

Wales and Scotland games are also being shown on Welsh-language station S4C and Gaelic-language channel BBC Alba respectively, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

It's also free-to-air on RTL Play and Sporza in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the US, Canada and Australia

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is available to watch on the Watch.Hockey streaming service in the US, Canada and Australia.

A World Cup pass costs US$44.99, and will let you stream all 100 games live.

If you have a subscription but you're away during the tournament, you can unlock access your streaming accounts from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

All games involving England, Scotland and Wales are-free-to-air in the UK, on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. That's 11 pool-stage fixtures – and more beyond.

Welsh-language channel S4C and Gaelic-language station BBC Alba will show Wales and Scotland games too, with live streaming available via free-to-air BBC iPlayer.

For comprehensive FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 coverage, however, you'll need a $44.99 Watch.Hockey subscription.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in the US

In addition to the US$44.99 Watch.Hockey option in the US, CBS Sports Network will be showing the US women's team matches during the tournament.

You can access on OTT streaming platforms such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV, all of which feature a free trial for new users of varying lengths.

Once the free trial period is up, there will be a charge to subscribe. Check your local operator for details.

Not in the US right now, explore the VPN route to access the field hockey from anywhere.

How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in India

In India, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is being shown on Star Sports channels, with live streaming available via JioHotstar.

JioHotstar prices start at Rs. 299 ($3.49) per month, rising to Rs. 899 ($10.50 USD) per year.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch a Hockey World Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Q&A

FIH Hockey World Cup schedule 2026

Click to see more ▼ (All times UK) MEN'S POOL STAGE Saturday, August 15

12pm – India vs Wales

1.30pm – Germany vs Malaysia

6pm – England vs Pakistan

8pm – Belgium vs France Sunday, August 16

10.30am – Australia vs Ireland

1.30pm – Spain vs South Africa

3pm – Netherlands vs New Zealand

6pm – Argentina vs Japan Monday, August 17

11.30am – Pakistan vs Wales

1pm – France vs Malaysia

2pm – India vs England

7.30pm – Germany vs Belgium Tuesday, August 18

8.30am – New Zealand vs Japan

1pm – Spain vs Australia

4pm – Ireland vs South Africa

5pm – Argentina vs Netherlands Wednesday, August 19

11.30am – England vs Wales

2pm – Pakistan vs India

4pm – France vs Germany

7.30pm – Belgium vs Malaysia Thursday, August 20

10am – Australia vs South Africa

11.30am – New Zealand vs Argentina

4pm – Ireland vs Spain

5pm – Netherlands vs Japan WOMEN'S POOL STAGE Saturday, August 15

9am – Australia vs Japan

10.30am – Germany vs Scotland

3pm – Netherlands vs Chile

4.30pm – Argentina vs USA Sunday, August 16

9am – England vs South Africa

12pm – China vs India

4.30pm – Belgium vs New Zealand

7.30pm – Spain vs Ireland Monday, August 17

8.30am – Chile vs Japan

10am – USA vs Scotland

4pm – Germany vs Argentina

5pm – Australia vs Netherlands Tuesday, August 18

10am – New Zealand vs Ireland

11.30am – England vs China

2pm – India vs South Africa

7.30pm – Spain vs Belgium Wednesday, August 19

8.30am – Chile vs Australia

10am – Argentina vs Scotland

1pm – USA vs Germany

5pm – Netherlands vs Japan Thursday, August 20

8.30am – China vs South Africa

1pm – New Zealand vs Spain

2pm – India vs England

7.30pm – Belgium vs Ireland

Who are the recent FIH Hockey World Cup champions? Recent Hockey World Cup winners Men's champions 2023 – Germany

2018 – Belgium

2014 – Australia

2010 – Australia

2006 – Germany Women's champions 2022 – Netherlands

2018 – Netherlands

2014 – Netherlands

2010 – Argentina

2006 – Netherlands