How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: FREE live streams, TV channels, schedule
The top-ranked Belgian men and Dutch women are the tournament favorites
- Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 free on YouTube & BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Unlock your stream with Surfshark (save up to 85%)
- Hockey World Cup: Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 30
All eyes are on the Netherlands men's team and the Belgium women's team at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, as each side has a golden opportunity to end their respective droughts in this competition. The Oranje last tasted World Cup glory in 1998, while the Red Panthers' best result was third, way back in 1978.
Not only are they amongst the top-ranked teams at this edition of the tournament, the sides will enjoy home advantage as the World Cup is being co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, in Amstelveen and Wavre respectively.
The Belgium men's team, beaten finalists last time out and winners before that in 2018, top the rankings off the back of their recent FIH Pro League triumph. The Dutch, meanwhile, are the reigning Olympic gold medallists, and Germany the world champions, so the competition looks fierce.
The Netherlands women's team, however, might be impossible to stop. They're the back-to-back-to-back world champions, back-to-back Olympic champions and have just won their sixth FIH Pro League title in seven attempts – by 15 points. Argentina, Belgium and China have their work cut out.
Here's how to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and recent champions below.
Can you watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 for free?
Yes. Free Hockey World Cup coverage is available in the UK courtesy of the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel, which is live streaming every England, Scotland and Wales game.
Wales and Scotland games are also being shown on Welsh-language station S4C and Gaelic-language channel BBC Alba respectively, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.
It's also free-to-air on RTL Play and Sporza in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 for free as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams
A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend Surfshark – it does everything and comes with up to 85% off.
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How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the US, Canada and Australia
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is available to watch on the Watch.Hockey streaming service in the US, Canada and Australia.
A World Cup pass costs US$44.99, and will let you stream all 100 games live.
If you have a subscription but you're away during the tournament, you can unlock access your streaming accounts from anywhere by using a VPN.
How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK
All games involving England, Scotland and Wales are-free-to-air in the UK, on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel. That's 11 pool-stage fixtures – and more beyond.
Welsh-language channel S4C and Gaelic-language station BBC Alba will show Wales and Scotland games too, with live streaming available via free-to-air BBC iPlayer.
For comprehensive FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 coverage, however, you'll need a $44.99 Watch.Hockey subscription.
If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.
How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in the US
In addition to the US$44.99 Watch.Hockey option in the US, CBS Sports Network will be showing the US women's team matches during the tournament.
You can access on OTT streaming platforms such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV, all of which feature a free trial for new users of varying lengths.
Once the free trial period is up, there will be a charge to subscribe. Check your local operator for details.
Not in the US right now, explore the VPN route to access the field hockey from anywhere.
How to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streams in India
In India, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is being shown on Star Sports channels, with live streaming available via JioHotstar.
JioHotstar prices start at Rs. 299 ($3.49) per month, rising to Rs. 899 ($10.50 USD) per year.
If you're currently out of India but want to watch a Hockey World Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Q&A
FIH Hockey World Cup schedule 2026
Click to see more ▼
(All times UK)
MEN'S POOL STAGE
Saturday, August 15
12pm – India vs Wales
1.30pm – Germany vs Malaysia
6pm – England vs Pakistan
8pm – Belgium vs France
Sunday, August 16
10.30am – Australia vs Ireland
1.30pm – Spain vs South Africa
3pm – Netherlands vs New Zealand
6pm – Argentina vs Japan
Monday, August 17
11.30am – Pakistan vs Wales
1pm – France vs Malaysia
2pm – India vs England
7.30pm – Germany vs Belgium
Tuesday, August 18
8.30am – New Zealand vs Japan
1pm – Spain vs Australia
4pm – Ireland vs South Africa
5pm – Argentina vs Netherlands
Wednesday, August 19
11.30am – England vs Wales
2pm – Pakistan vs India
4pm – France vs Germany
7.30pm – Belgium vs Malaysia
Thursday, August 20
10am – Australia vs South Africa
11.30am – New Zealand vs Argentina
4pm – Ireland vs Spain
5pm – Netherlands vs Japan
WOMEN'S POOL STAGE
Saturday, August 15
9am – Australia vs Japan
10.30am – Germany vs Scotland
3pm – Netherlands vs Chile
4.30pm – Argentina vs USA
Sunday, August 16
9am – England vs South Africa
12pm – China vs India
4.30pm – Belgium vs New Zealand
7.30pm – Spain vs Ireland
Monday, August 17
8.30am – Chile vs Japan
10am – USA vs Scotland
4pm – Germany vs Argentina
5pm – Australia vs Netherlands
Tuesday, August 18
10am – New Zealand vs Ireland
11.30am – England vs China
2pm – India vs South Africa
7.30pm – Spain vs Belgium
Wednesday, August 19
8.30am – Chile vs Australia
10am – Argentina vs Scotland
1pm – USA vs Germany
5pm – Netherlands vs Japan
Thursday, August 20
8.30am – China vs South Africa
1pm – New Zealand vs Spain
2pm – India vs England
7.30pm – Belgium vs Ireland
Who are the recent FIH Hockey World Cup champions?
Recent Hockey World Cup winners
Men's champions
- 2023 – Germany
- 2018 – Belgium
- 2014 – Australia
- 2010 – Australia
- 2006 – Germany
Women's champions
- 2022 – Netherlands
- 2018 – Netherlands
- 2014 – Netherlands
- 2010 – Argentina
- 2006 – Netherlands
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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