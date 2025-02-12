NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream: how to watch mini international ice hockey tournament, TV channels, streaming
The US, Canada, Sweden and Finland play each other in a round-robin in Montreal and Boston
New for this year, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams will see the US, Canada, Finland and Sweden face each other in a round-robin tournament, before competing for the win in the Championship game. It starts on Wednesday, February 12 with games taking place in Montreal and Boston in what will be a big pre-Winter Olympics competition.
Here’s how to watch 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams online and from anywhere.
Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Quick Guide
Key dates
- Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Thursday, February 20
- Start time: Games start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT or 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT
Best live streams
- ESPN Plus / Max (US)
- Sportsnet+ (CAN)
- Premier Sports (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is a new initiative from the NHL which is running this year instead of the NHL All-Star game, and acts as a tantalising preview for some of the clashes we're expecting to see in the Winter Olympics in 2026.
This is important because 2026 will be the first time that NHL players represent their countries in the Olympics since 2014, with the league's player skipping in 2018 and 2022, due to a dispute with the IOC and then Covid-19 concerns.
This means that the 4 Nations will be the first test for many teams to see how their squads might shape up in Milano Cortina. Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers will be the player to watch for the United States, whilst Connor McDavid will be relied upon for Canada.
The US and Canada are the top favorites, with many even calling the tournament a two-horse race, but Finland head to Montreal with intentions to win, and Sweden could be dark horses.
Want to see who comes out on top? Here's all the channels for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams, as well as a full schedule of games.
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off free in Sweden
For viewers in Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be free on TV6, a free-to-air channel.
Unfortunately, though, TV6 doesn't seem to be streaming online anywhere. If that changes, we'll be sure to update this page.
Instead, to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off online in Sweden, you'll have to sign up to Viaplay. The Total plan costs 649 kr per month, with savings if you sign up for a year.
Use a VPN to watch any NHL 4 Nations Face-Off stream
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the US
In the US, the seven NHL 4 Nations Face-Off games are being shared across TNT, ESPN and ABC and their respective streaming services. The final will be on ESPN – the full split of games and channels is below.
You can watch these channels on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Our top recommendation is Sling. Their Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT, whilst Sling Blue includes ABC in select cities, as well as TNT. Both plans start at $45.99/month, usually half price for your first month, or you can combine both from $60.99/month to get all of the channels showing the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.
All TNT games will simulcast on truTV and stream on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, increasing to remove the ads.
ESPN Plus will stream the games on ESPN and ABC, and starts at $11.99/month.
You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Canada
In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing the all the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off games.
You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).
If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.
Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream NHL 4 Nations Face-Off coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the UK
Premier Sports will show NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.
Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.
Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Australia
In Australia, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports.
Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.
Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch the hockey should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Finland
Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Ruutu+, which will stream the tournament both live and on-demand.
To watch the hockey, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.
Not in Finland right now and want to access Ruutu+? Try using NordVPN to unlock your home streaming services.
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 schedule
All times in ET
Wednesday, February 12: Canada vs Sweden, 8pm (TNT/Max)
Thursday, February 13: United States vs Finland, 1pm (ESPN/ESPN Plus)
Saturday, February 15:
Finland vs Sweden, 1pm (ABC/ESPN Plus)
United States vs Canada, 8pm (ABC/ESPN Plus)
Monday, February 17:
Canada vs Finland, 1pm (TNT/Max)
Sweden vs United States, 8pm (TNT/Max)
Thursday, February 20: Championship game, 8pm (ESPN/ESPN Plus)
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 rosters
Canada
- 9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- 71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- 11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- 29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- 63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- 16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- 61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
- 89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
- 8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- 44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- 55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- 6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- 27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- 5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
- 50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- 33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- 35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
Finland
- 20. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
- 40. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
- 16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- 64. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars
- 56. Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
- 24. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
- 84. Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
- 92. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
- 62. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
- 15. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
- 27. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
- 96. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes
- 86. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks
- 10. Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres*
- 23. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
- 3. Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club
- 77. Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
- 33. Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators
- 18. Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers
- 6. Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club
- 32. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
- 1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
- 74. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Sweden
- 33. Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
- 63. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
- 91. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
- 20. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
- 9. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- 10. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
- 28. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
- 88. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 12. Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
- 40. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- 23. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
- 67. Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins
- 93. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
- 4. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
- 25. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
- 26. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- 14. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
- 42. Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
- 77. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 65. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 30. Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers
- 32. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
- 35. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators
United States
- 12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- 81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- 9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- 59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- 20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- 21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- 34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
- 29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- 7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- 19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- 16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
- 14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- 23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
- 15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- 25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- 85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
- 74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- 8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- 1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
