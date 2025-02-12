NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream: how to watch mini international ice hockey tournament, TV channels, streaming

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers will be in action for the United States.

New for this year, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams will see the US, Canada, Finland and Sweden face each other in a round-robin tournament, before competing for the win in the Championship game. It starts on Wednesday, February 12 with games taking place in Montreal and Boston in what will be a big pre-Winter Olympics competition.

Here’s how to watch 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams online and from anywhere.

Watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Quick Guide Key dates Dates: Wednesday, February 12 – Thursday, February 20

Start time: Games start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT or 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT Best live streams ESPN Plus / Max (US)

Sportsnet+ (CAN)

Premier Sports (UK)

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off is a new initiative from the NHL which is running this year instead of the NHL All-Star game, and acts as a tantalising preview for some of the clashes we're expecting to see in the Winter Olympics in 2026.

This is important because 2026 will be the first time that NHL players represent their countries in the Olympics since 2014, with the league's player skipping in 2018 and 2022, due to a dispute with the IOC and then Covid-19 concerns.

This means that the 4 Nations will be the first test for many teams to see how their squads might shape up in Milano Cortina. Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers will be the player to watch for the United States, whilst Connor McDavid will be relied upon for Canada.

The US and Canada are the top favorites, with many even calling the tournament a two-horse race, but Finland head to Montreal with intentions to win, and Sweden could be dark horses.

Want to see who comes out on top? Here's all the channels for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams, as well as a full schedule of games.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off free in Sweden

For viewers in Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be free on TV6, a free-to-air channel.

Unfortunately, though, TV6 doesn't seem to be streaming online anywhere. If that changes, we'll be sure to update this page.

Instead, to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off online in Sweden, you'll have to sign up to Viaplay. The Total plan costs 649 kr per month, with savings if you sign up for a year.

Use a VPN to watch any NHL 4 Nations Face-Off stream

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the US

In the US, the seven NHL 4 Nations Face-Off games are being shared across TNT, ESPN and ABC and their respective streaming services. The final will be on ESPN – the full split of games and channels is below.

You can watch these channels on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Our top recommendation is Sling. Their Orange plan includes ESPN and TNT, whilst Sling Blue includes ABC in select cities, as well as TNT. Both plans start at $45.99/month, usually half price for your first month, or you can combine both from $60.99/month to get all of the channels showing the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

All TNT games will simulcast on truTV and stream on Max. Max plans start at $9.99/month, increasing to remove the ads.

ESPN Plus will stream the games on ESPN and ABC, and starts at $11.99/month.

You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing the all the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off games.

You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).

If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.

Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream NHL 4 Nations Face-Off coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the UK

Premier Sports will show NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Though a smaller streaming service, Premier Sports also offers various rugby competitions as well as La Liga and Coppa Italia.

Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Australia

In Australia, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at just $25/month with loads of live sport on offer.

Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch the hockey should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams in Finland

Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Ruutu+, which will stream the tournament both live and on-demand.

To watch the hockey, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.

Not in Finland right now and want to access Ruutu+? Try using NordVPN to unlock your home streaming services.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 schedule

All times in ET

Wednesday, February 12: Canada vs Sweden, 8pm (TNT/Max)

Thursday, February 13: United States vs Finland, 1pm (ESPN/ESPN Plus)

Saturday, February 15:

Finland vs Sweden, 1pm (ABC/ESPN Plus)

United States vs Canada, 8pm (ABC/ESPN Plus)

Monday, February 17:

Canada vs Finland, 1pm (TNT/Max)

Sweden vs United States, 8pm (TNT/Max)

Thursday, February 20: Championship game, 8pm (ESPN/ESPN Plus)

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 rosters

Canada

9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Finland

20. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

40. Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

64. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars

56. Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

24. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

84. Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

92. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

62. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

15. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

27. Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

96. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes

86. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

10. Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres*

23. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

3. Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club

77. Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

33. Nikolas Matinpalo, Ottawa Senators

18. Urho Vaakanainen, New York Rangers

6. Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

32. Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

74. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Sweden

33. Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

63. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

91. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

20. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

9. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

10. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

28. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

88. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

12. Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

40. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

23. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

67. Rickard Rakell Pittsburgh Penguins

93. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

4. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

25. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

26. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

14. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

42. Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

77. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

65. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

30. Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers

32. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

35. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

United States

12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins