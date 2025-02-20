USA vs Canada live stream: how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final without cable, TV channel, time, roster, odds

The United States beat Canada 3-1 when they met in the round robin stage.

USA vs Canada – NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final (Feb 20)

Start time – 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT

USA vs Canada is coming up soon as the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final grips ice hockey fans around the world. Canada is seeking revenge, along with the title, at Boston's TD Gardens and you can watch USA vs Canada live streams from anywhere with our quick guide to all the broadcast and streaming routes.

USA and Canada were the favorites going into the 4 Nations, both keen to not only shape up their teams ahead of the Winter Olympics, but take a big win over their rivals too.

The United States beat Canada 3-1 last week in Montreal, sparking headlines around the world after three brutal fights broke out in the first nine minutes.

Canada have struggled with goal keepers but edged Sweden on goal difference to squeak into tonight's Championship game and earn a shot at redemption. But how can you watch the USA vs Canada final online without cable?

Here's where to watch and stream USA vs Canada 4 Nations Championship final live from anywhere.

How to watch Canada vs USA NHL final for free

Fubo (7-day free trial) in the USA, and Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) in Australia are good options for those who want to watch the USA vs Canada hockey final for $0.

Watch Canada vs USA live stream from anywhere

Want to watch the 4 Nations cup final on your preferred stream? We gotcha.

How to watch Canada vs USA live stream in the US

In the US, USA vs Canada will be live on ESPN and ESPN Plus tonight from 8pm ET.

You can watch ESPN with Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Sling Orange includes ESPN and starts at $45.99 a month, with a discount of up to 50% off for your first month.

Can I watch USA vs Canada in Canada?

In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing USA vs Canada final 2025.

You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).

If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.

How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting the USA-Canada hockey final live in the UK tonight from 1am (Friday morning).

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Can I watch US vs Canada live streams in Australia?

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be on ESPN via Foxtel.

Streamer can use Kayo Sports (7-day free trial OR get your first month for $1)

Where to watch USA vs Canada 4 Nations finale live in Finland

Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs USA final, on Ruutu+, which will stream the Championship game both live and on-demand.

To watch the Championship game, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.

How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final (USA vs Canada) on Sky Sports on your TV or ESPN via Disney Plus.

To get all ESPN channels, you'll need the Disney Plus premium package, which costs MXN$299 a month.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 results

Results of the round robin games:

Wednesday, February 12: Canada 4-3 Sweden

Thursday, February 13: United States 6-1 Finland

Saturday, February 15:

Finland 4-3 Sweden

United States 3-1 Canada

Monday, February 17:

Canada 5-3 Finland

Sweden 2-1 United States

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Points P W OTW OTL L United States 6 3 2 0 0 1 Canada 5 3 1 1 0 1 Sweden 5 3 1 0 2 0 Finland 2 3 0 1 0 2

Canada team roster

9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

United States team roster

12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers

15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins