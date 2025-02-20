USA vs Canada live stream: how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final without cable, TV channel, time, roster, odds
USA vs Canada in the Championship game in Boston – the dream final is here!
- USA vs Canada – NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final (Feb 20)
- Watch any stream with NordVPN (70% off today)
- Start time – 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT
USA vs Canada is coming up soon as the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final grips ice hockey fans around the world. Canada is seeking revenge, along with the title, at Boston's TD Gardens and you can watch USA vs Canada live streams from anywhere with our quick guide to all the broadcast and streaming routes.
USA and Canada were the favorites going into the 4 Nations, both keen to not only shape up their teams ahead of the Winter Olympics, but take a big win over their rivals too.
The United States beat Canada 3-1 last week in Montreal, sparking headlines around the world after three brutal fights broke out in the first nine minutes.
Canada have struggled with goal keepers but edged Sweden on goal difference to squeak into tonight's Championship game and earn a shot at redemption. But how can you watch the USA vs Canada final online without cable?
Here's where to watch and stream USA vs Canada 4 Nations Championship final live from anywhere.
How to watch Canada vs USA NHL final for free
Fubo (7-day free trial) in the USA, and Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) in Australia are good options for those who want to watch the USA vs Canada hockey final for $0.
Abroad? Use a VPN to unlock your preferred streaming service from anywhere.
Watch Canada vs USA live stream from anywhere
Want to watch the 4 Nations cup final on your preferred stream? We gotcha.
You can watch the likes of Fubo, Sling and Kayo Sports from anywhere with a good VPN. We find that NordVPN works best and can vouch for its standout streaming features. Try it...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Canada vs USA live stream in the US
In the US, USA vs Canada will be live on ESPN and ESPN Plus tonight from 8pm ET.
You can watch ESPN with Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Sling Orange includes ESPN and starts at $45.99 a month, with a discount of up to 50% off for your first month.
If you're away when the USA vs Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final is on, use a good VPN to watch from anywhere.
Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Orange will get you access to ESPN, and costs just $45.99 a month.
Limited time offer: Get a 50% off your first month.
Can I watch USA vs Canada in Canada?
In Canada, Sportsnet will be showing USA vs Canada final 2025.
You can either watch Sportsnet on the TV, or access Sportsnet+ by logging in with your TV provider or taking out a standalone subscription. A Standard subscription costs $24.99/month ($199.99/year) or for Premium it's $34.99 ($249.99/year).
If you want to watch the hockey with French-language commentary, you'll want TVA Sports which you can watch via TVA+.
Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to make your device look like it's back in Canada to live stream NHL 4 Nations Face-Off coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch Canada vs USA live streams in the UK
Premier Sports is broadcasting the USA-Canada hockey final live in the UK tonight from 1am (Friday morning).
Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.
Not in the UK this week? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
Can I watch US vs Canada live streams in Australia?
The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be on ESPN via Foxtel.
Streamer can use Kayo Sports (7-day free trial OR get your first month for $1)
Where to watch USA vs Canada 4 Nations finale live in Finland
Fans in Finland can watch all games in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, including the Canada vs USA final, on Ruutu+, which will stream the Championship game both live and on-demand.
To watch the Championship game, you'll need to be on the Ruutu+ Urheilu plan, which costs €18.99/month.
Not in Finland right now and want to access Ruutu+? Try using NordVPN to unlock your home streaming services.
How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in Mexico
In Mexico, you can watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final (USA vs Canada) on Sky Sports on your TV or ESPN via Disney Plus.
To get all ESPN channels, you'll need the Disney Plus premium package, which costs MXN$299 a month.
However, if you're visiting Mexico and want to just watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game on your usual service, you can do a VPN to do exactly that. We recommend NordVPN – find full instructions and a great discount up above.
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 results
Results of the round robin games:
Wednesday, February 12: Canada 4-3 Sweden
Thursday, February 13: United States 6-1 Finland
Saturday, February 15:
Finland 4-3 Sweden
United States 3-1 Canada
Monday, February 17:
Canada 5-3 Finland
Sweden 2-1 United States
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off 2025 table
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Points
P
W
OTW
OTL
L
United States
6
3
2
0
0
1
Canada
5
3
1
1
0
1
Sweden
5
3
1
0
2
0
Finland
2
3
0
1
0
2
Canada team roster
- 9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
- 71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
- 11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- 29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- 63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- 16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- 21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- 61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
- 89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
- 8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- 44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
- 55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
- 6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
- 27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
- 5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
- 50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- 33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
- 35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens
United States team roster
- 12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- 81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- 9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
- 59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- 20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- 21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- 34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
- 29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
- 7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- 19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- 16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
- 14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
- 23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
- 15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
- 25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- 85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
- 74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- 8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- 1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
- Women's soccer: How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 online
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist with a background in covering sports, everything from tennis and snooker to the Olympics and Paralympics, though cycling is her main true love. As a Reading FC and Wales fan, Matilda doesn't always find much joy in football, but will tune in nonetheless, and has got used to her teams losing. When not watching sport, her guilty pleasure is 90 Day Fiancé and its endless spinoffs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025: live stream women's soccer tournament online from anywhere, what TV channel, streaming info
How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 from anywhere: live stream options, TV channels and key dates