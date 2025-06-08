Spain vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Nations League Final 2025 from anywhere and for FREE

The Nations League Final 2025 is set to be a blockbuster as Spain bid to win their third straight tournament when they face 2019 champions Portugal. Below we have all the information on how to watch Spain vs Portugal from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Having won the last Nations League and triumphed at Euro 2024, Spain are now seeking their third UEFA tournament success. La Roja have been simply sensational under Luis de la Fuente, who has implemented a style of attacking football that is a joy to behold. Young players have been handed the chance to shine, while attackers have the freedom to express themselves. This was on full display in the semi-finals as they secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over France.

Portugal also have a wealth of attacking firepower, as was evident in the quarter-finals when they secured a 5-3 victory over Denmark, albeit after extra-time. Roberto Martínez's side then produced a battling display to come from a goal down and beat Germany 2-1 to reach the final. Now they will aim to use all of their experience to expose a Spanish side that does offer up plenty of opportunities.

Will it be youth of experience that triumphs? Can Lamine Yamal light up the final for Spain? Or will Ronaldo deliver on the big stage once again? Here's where to watch Spain vs Portugal live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Spain vs Portugal Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, June 8

Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free live streams RTP Play (POR)

RTVE PLAY (ESP)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Spain vs Portugal live stream broadcasters

There are a number of ways to watch Spain vs Portugal for FREE in the Nations League Final 2025.

Portugal residents will be able to watch the game for free, via TV channel RTP 1 and streaming service RTP Play.

Fans in Spain will also be able to watch for free via the streaming service, RTVE PLAY.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch RTP Play or RTVE PLAY as if you were back home in Spain or Portugal. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs Portugal live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Spain vs Portugal live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Spain vs Portugal live streams in the US

As with most other Nations League games, you can watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream on Fubo in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.

How to watch Spain vs Portugal live streams in the UK

As has been the case throughout the Nations League, fans in the UK will be able to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream on Amazon Prime.

Subscribers can watch for free, while pay-per-view is also available for £2.49.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions above.

Watch Spain vs Portugal live streams in Australia

In Australia, Spain vs Portugal is being shown on Optus Sport. A monthly subscription is $24.99, with the option to purchase a 3-month plan for $74.97 or an annual plan for $299.88.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 5am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch Spain vs Germany live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more Spain vs Portugal streams▼

The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco.

SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League.

Latin America

Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America.

Brazil

For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN.

Mexico

The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more Spain vs Portugal streams▼

Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

China

iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China.

India

Fans in India can watch Spain vs Portugal live streams on JioTV, Sony TEN and Sony LIV.

Japan

Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Spain vs Portugal streams▼

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

When is Spain vs Portugal in the 2025 Nations League Final? Spain vs Portugal kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST on Sunday, June 8 US and UK, which in Australia is 5am AEST on Monday, June 9.

Can I watch the Nations League Final 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).