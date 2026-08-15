How to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st Test: Free Streams & TV Channels

Watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test free on DD Sports (India) / Siyatha TV (Sri Lanka) / Kayo (FREE trial) (AUS)

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First test: August 15-19 from 10am IST / 5:30am BST / 12:30am ET daily

Test cricket returns to Sri Lanka after more than a year as the hosts prepare to take on neighbours India in an exciting two-match Test series, starting from August 15 in Galle. For India, more than Sri Lanka, there are crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake.

After losing to South Africa at home, India now need 8 wins out of 9 matches to make it to the WTC final. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, need 6 out of 7 wins to keep their hopes alive, but they also depend on other results.

However, India will be without the services of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has sustained an impact injury to his left knee. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be without opener Pathum Nissanka and wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis.

The head-to-head record sits heavily in favour of Shubman Gill’s men. India haven’t lost a series against Sri Lanka since 2008. In fact, India last lost a Test match against Sri Lanka way back in 2015. But that was a very different Indian side.

The recent home results against New Zealand and South Africa have left a big question mark on the Indians’ spin-batting capabilities, which will be exactly what the Sri Lankan spinners will look to exploit.

India also got some valuable game time ahead of the series in a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. Devdutt Padikkal made the most of the opportunity, smashing 142, and looks set to be a straight swap for the injured Sai Sudharsan at No. 3.

Read on to find out how to watch the Sri Lanka vs India test series from wherever you are, including free options.

Can I stream Sri Lanka vs India 1st test for free? Cricket fans in India and Sri Lanka that haven't yet cut the cord are in luck! In India, the match is available for free on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish viewers. DD Free Dish is Prasar Bharati’s free-to-air DTH service that requires a compatible DD Free Dish set-top box and dish antenna. Likewise, in Sri Lanka, the match is free-to-air on Siyatha TV. Cord-cutters in Australia, meanwhile, have a sneaky trick they can use to watch the Test match live: Kayo Sports offers a 7-day free trial to new users, letting you catch all five days of action live and free. Outside any of these countries right now? No worries, you can still stream the action by using a VPN. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test from anywhere

If you're keen to watch cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Quick start: Using a VPN to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view an Australian streaming service, you'd select a location from Down Under (like Perth) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Kayo Sports and watch Sri Lanka vs India just like you would at home.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test live streams in the US

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Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Sri Lanka vs India 1st test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Alternatively, you can add Willow TV to your Prime Video subscription and watch cricket live streams from there.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test live streams in the UK

The first test between Sri Lanka and India will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 & 4 in the UK, with live streaming available via HBO Max.

HBO Max in the UK starts at £5.99 per month, but you'll have to get the TNT Sports plan if you wish to stream TNT Sports channels 1 to 4. That costs £25.99 per month for a fixed 12-month contract.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sri Lanka vs India on HBO Max.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test live streams in India

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In India, Sri Lanka vs India 1st test at Galle is being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, or you can get the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the matches live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs India 1st test live streams in Australia

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The Sri Lanka vs India test series is being shown on Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your favorite live cricket streams.

Sri Lanka vs India 1st test Q+A

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India: Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sri Lanka vs India test series schedule

First Test: August 15-19; Galle International Cricket Stadium

Second Test: August 23-27; Colombo (SSC)

What time does the Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match start?

The first Sri Lanka vs India test match starts at 10am IST / 5:30am BST / 12:30am ET every day from Saturday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 19 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.