How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series: Free Streams & TV Channels

Watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series free on 7plus Sport (AUS) / DAZN (UK)

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First test: August 13-17 from 1:30am BST / 10am ACST daily

The Aussies are preparing for their summer of cricket with two exciting (hopefully) Test matches against Bangladesh. The two sides have faced each other only six times in Tests in the past, with Australia winning five of them and losing none at home. This is also the first time since 2003 that Bangladesh will be playing a Test match in Australia.

They’re 1 and 9 in the ICC Test rankings, and if the visitors’ practice game against Cricket Australia XI is any indication of what’s to come, it could be a straightforward 60 points in the World Test Championship for the Aussies. Bangladesh batted first and posted 263, backed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s unbeaten century. However, they folded in the second innings for a meagre 54 within 22 overs.

Moreover, it’s a full-strength Australian squad, featuring the trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, supported by Nathan Lyon and all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will miss the services of their two best pacers, Nahid Rana and left-arm quick Shoriful Islam.

That said, the Tigers will draw inspiration from their New Zealand visit in 2021-22, where they defeated the Kiwis by eight wickets in the first Test match, on a pitch and in conditions similar to what Australia will offer.

The two-match Test series kicks off on 13th August in Darwin and then moves on to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. And you can catch all the action live and free. Read on to find out how.

Can I stream Australia vs Bangladesh test series for free? Cricket fans in Australia and the UK are in luck! In Australia, Seven and 7plus Sport will be broadcasting the two test matches completely free. UK viewers, meanwhile, can watch the Australia vs Bangladesh tests for free via DAZN. All you have to do is register for a DAZN account and access the live coverage through the DAZN app or website. Outside any of these countries right now? No worries, you can still stream the action by using a VPN. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series from anywhere

If you're keen to watch cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Quick start: Using a VPN to watch the 2026 Australia vs Bangladesh test series from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view an Australian streaming service, you'd select a location from Down Under (like Perth) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7plus Sport and watch Australia vs Bangladesh just like you would at home.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series live streams in the US

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Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh test series in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Alternatively, you can add Willow TV to your Prime Video subscription and watch cricket live streams from there.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series live streams in the UK

As mentioned earlier, DAZN have taken their first real dabble into the cricket broadcast market in the UK meaning you can watch the Australia vs Bangladesh test series live and free on DAZN.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access DAZN's coverage.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series live streams in India

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In India, the 2026 Australia vs Bangladesh test series is being shown on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available via JioHotstar.

JioHotstar prices start at Rs. 299 ($3.49) per month, rising to Rs. 899 ($10.50 USD) per year.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch the matches live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh test series live streams in Australia

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The Australia vs Bangladesh test series is being shown free of charge on Seven and 7plus Sport, with ball-by-ball commentary from the likes of Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Greg Blewett, and Simon Katich.

The series will also be shown live on Kayo Sports with prices starting at AU$29.99/month.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your favorite live cricket streams.

Australia vs Bangladesh test series Q+A

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Australia vs Bangladesh test series schedule

First Test: August 13-17; Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22-26; Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay