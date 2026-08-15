How to watch UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry live streams, no PPV, start time, full card

Tonight's UFC 330 headline bout is sure to be cracker as Islam Makhachev defends his welterweight crown for the first time, against Ian Machado Garry. Pound-for-pound king Makhachev is one win from a 17th straight UFC victory, a record, but Irishman Garry is desperate to live up to his nickname The Future.

Makhachev hasn't lost since a first-round knockout by Adriano Martins in October 2015 and in that 16-fight winning run the Dagestan 34-year-old has established himself as one of the most fearsome opponents in the UFC. Makhachev became the 11th two-weight champion in UFC history last time out with a fifth-round stoppage of Jack Della Maddalena in which his grappling ability was again to the fore.

Machado Garry has rebuilt impressively after losing a grapple-heavy bout to Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024, scoring back-to-back victories against Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad. The 28-year-old was competitive in that sole defeat on his resume, and has rightly talked up his excellent striking in the build-up, but facing Makhachev's grappling is another question entirely. He'll start as a wide underdog, but that's just how the Irishman likes it.

That's the main event of a stacked card in which Mackenzie Dern defends her women's straightweight crown against Gillian Robertson.

Here's where to watch UFC 330 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN – including a clever way to watch UFC 330 for just $1.

How to watch UFC 330 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of the full UFC 330 event is on Paramount Plus. It's being headlined by Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2, which is expected to start at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Plans start from only $8.99/month with the Paramount Plus Essential Plan, or you can upgrade to Premium for $13.99/month (see below for more details). You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 using this sneaky trick we found.

While Paramount Plus will show UFC 330 in its entirety, you can also watch the Early Prelims via UFC Fight Pass.

Traveling outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Use a VPN to watch UFC 330 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Makhachev vs Machado Garry live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch UFC 330.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, SurfShark is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Paramount+ stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+ and tune into UFC 330.

How to watch UFC 330 live stream in the UK

The UFC 330 main card is available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. It's set to begin at 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 per month for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

UFC Fight Pass subscribers can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims.

If you're abroad whilst the MMA live stream is on, a VPN like Surfshark can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 330 live stream in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 330 live stream in Canada.

You can head to the likes of Sportsnet, Bell or the UFC Fight Pass to watch the whole event, where the PPV price is set at $69.99. Prelims will also be shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with Early Prelims also on UFC Fight Pass.

North of the border from the US? You can use Surfshark to watch your Paramount Plus subscription like you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 330 live stream in Australia

Sunday's Main Card at UFC 330 will be available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95 from Foxtel Main Event or Kayo Sports Main Event.

That means you can live stream UFC 330 via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

You can also catch all the Prelims (but not the Makhachev vs Machado Garry main event) via Paramount+ and free-to-air Network 10.

Downloading a VPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

Can I watch UFC 330 for free? Not quite. Other than the sneaky little Walmart+ for $1 trick described above in the US, there doesn't seem to be any way to watch UFC 330 for free. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, which no longer carries a free trial. And it's a PPV in many other countries around the world.

When does UFC 330 start? The UFC 330 Main Card is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm ET on Saturday, August 15. That's 2am BST or 11am AEST in the UK and Australia on Sunday, August 16. Before that, the Early Prelims start at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (Sun) and the Prelims at 7pm PT / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sun) / 9am AEST (Sun).

Can I watch UFC 330 on my mobile? Yes. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Kayo Sports all have mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest UFC news and plays on the official social media channels on X (@ufc), Instagram (@ufc), Facebook (UFC) TikTok (@ufc) and YouTube (@ufc).

UFC 330 full card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry (Welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson (Women's Strawweight)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (Middleweight)

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics (Lightweight)

Prelims

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Álvarez (Welterweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes (Lightweight)

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico (Middleweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando (Light Heavyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (Welterweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai (Welterweight)