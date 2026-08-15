How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Channels for ATP & WTA 1000 Tennis

Cincinnati Open 2026: Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 23

Daily start time: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST

US streams: Tennis Channel

Access your usual streaming services with Proton VPN

Watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams as the world's best players gather at the 127-year-old tournament to continue their preparation for the year's fourth and final Grand Slam – the US Open – which is only a few weeks away. The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, again hosts.

Both draws are wide open. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek may be the reigning men's and women's singles champions respectively, but the Spaniard remains injured and the Pole's 2026 form has dipped having failed to make a grand slam semi-final this year — Świątek, though, did win her first title of the season last week in Toronto, a WTA 1000 event, no less.

Elsewhere on the men's side, world No.1 Jannik Sinner will also miss Cincinnati through injury, meaning French Open champ and 2021 winner Alexander Zverev is promoted to top seed. Though in his 40th year, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be one of the biggest threats, with Americans Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton — who won last week's Canadian Open — and Learner Tien all hoping to do well. Keep an eye out for fast-rising teen Rafael Jódar, too, and Wimbledon wild card semi-finalist Arthur Fery .

There's also a strong US contingent on the women's side, with Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova all among the top 10 seeds. Naturally, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina and freshly crowned Wimbledon winner Linda Nosková will be their biggest rivals here.

Here's how to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and a full list of the tournament's seeds, schedule and daily start times.

Can I watch Cincinnati Open 2026 for FREE In the United States, the Tennis Channel is the exclusive home of Cincinnati Open 2026, which can be accessed directly or via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials, for example YouTube TV (5 days free) or Fubo (7 days). It has also been confirmed that there will be select matches shown for free on Tennis Channel 2. Australians can get a free trial too, thanks to beIN Sports (7 days). Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use Proton VPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any Cincinnati Open 2026 stream

The Cincinnati Open 2026 is being streamed all over the world, but what if you are outside your usual country and can't watch your home stream?

Don't worry – this is where a VPN comes in very handy. The best VPNs allow you to appear as though you're still at home regardless of where you actually are in the world, meaning you don't have to miss out because of geo-restrictions. Proton VPN is one of the providers we most recommend:

🟩 Proton VPN from only $2.99 a month (normally $3.59 TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and Proton VPN is among the top options for streaming.



✅ Up to 70% Off Today

✅ 30-day Money-Back Guarantee

✅ Unlocks a range of streaming services Get Proton VPN and stream the Cincinnati Open online from anywhere.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the Cincinnati Open 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch a US stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and tune into Cincinnati Open 2026 as normal.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Cincinnati Open is being shown on the Tennis Channel, which appears on a wide range of cable plans.

It has also been confirmed that some matches will also be shown absolutely free on Tennis Channel 2.

Cord cutters can get a dedicated online Tennis Channel subscription that costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time with code HOT77. And the free Tennis Channel 2 streams can be watched without even needing to log in.

Looking for an OTT cable replacement option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on), YouTube TV (with another sport add-on) or Fubo, the latter two of which come with free trials for new users.

Outside the US for this tournament? Use Proton VPN to unlock your usual stream of Cincinnati Open 2026.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Cincinnati Open 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Outside Canada while the Cincinnati Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Cincinnati Open 2026 in the UK.

Prices currently start from £22 a month for existing customers. However, tennis fans can also watch using a NOW Sports Membership, which costs from £14.99 for a one-day pass.

Not in the UK right now? Use Proton VPN to access your usual tennis streams.

How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cincinnati Open 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$15.99 month or AU$130 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

As part of a sub-licensing agreement with beIN, the women's WTA event is also available on Stan Sport. You'll need a Stan Sport add-on for AU$20 in addition to a Basic subscription that costs from AU$9.99.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Proton VPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

Who are the Cincinnati Open 2026 seeds? Men 1. Alexander Zverev

2. Félix Auger-Aliassime

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Alex de Minaur

6. Taylor Fritz

7. Flavio Cobolli

8. Ben Shelton

9. Jiří Lehečka

10. Lorenzo Musetti

11. Casper Ruud

12. Rafael Jódar

13. Andrey Rublev

14. Jakub Menšík

15. Valentin Vacherot

16. Learner Tien

17. Frances Tiafoe

18. Tommy Paul

19. Luciano Darderi

20. Francisco Cerúndolo

21. Arthur Fils

22. Alejandro Tabilo

23. João Fonseca

24. Ugo Humbert

25. Arthur Rinderknech

26. Tomás Martín Etcheverry

27. Brandon Nakashima

28. Alexander Blockx

29. Ignacio Buse

30. Zizou Bergs

31. Matteo Arnaldi

32. Arthur Fery Women 1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Coco Gauff

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Linda Nosková

7. Iga Świątek

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Amanda Anisimova

10. Marta Kostyuk

11. Naomi Osaka

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Iva Jovic

14. Diana Shnaider

15. Sorana Cîrstea

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova

17. Alexandra Eala

18. Anna Kalinskaya

19. Maja Chwalińska

20. Madison Keys

21. Elise Mertens

22. Marie Bouzková

23. Barbora Krejčiková

24. Anastasia Potapova

25. Emma Navarro

26. Jeļena Ostapenko

27. Clara Tauson

28. Ann Li

29. Maria Sakkari

30. Leylah Fernandez

31. Donna Vekić

32. Janice Tjen

33. Kateřina Siniaková

What is the Cincinnati Open 2026 schedule? Thursday, August 13

First Round Friday, August 14

First Round Saturday, August 15

Second Round Sunday, August 16

Second Round Monday, August 17

Third Round; Doubles First Round Tuesday, August 18

Third Round; Men's Doubles First Round; Women's Doubles Second Round Wednesday, August 19

Round of 16; Doubles Second Round Thursday, August 20

Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Second Round; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals Friday, August 21

Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Semi-finals Saturday, August 22

Semi-finals; Women's Doubles Final Sunday, August 23

Men's Doubles Final; Singles Finals

What are the daily Cincinnati Open 2026 start times? Day Session:

11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (next day) Night Session:

6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 10am AEST (next day)