How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Channels for ATP & WTA 1000 Tennis
Preparations for the US Open continue with wide-open men's and women's draws in Ohio
- Cincinnati Open 2026: Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 23
- Daily start time: 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST
- US streams: Tennis Channel
- Access your usual streaming services with Proton VPN
Watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams as the world's best players gather at the 127-year-old tournament to continue their preparation for the year's fourth and final Grand Slam – the US Open – which is only a few weeks away. The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, again hosts.
Both draws are wide open. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek may be the reigning men's and women's singles champions respectively, but the Spaniard remains injured and the Pole's 2026 form has dipped having failed to make a grand slam semi-final this year — Świątek, though, did win her first title of the season last week in Toronto, a WTA 1000 event, no less.
Elsewhere on the men's side, world No.1 Jannik Sinner will also miss Cincinnati through injury, meaning French Open champ and 2021 winner Alexander Zverev is promoted to top seed. Though in his 40th year, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be one of the biggest threats, with Americans Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton — who won last week's Canadian Open — and Learner Tien all hoping to do well. Keep an eye out for fast-rising teen Rafael Jódar, too, and Wimbledon wild card semi-finalist Arthur Fery .
There's also a strong US contingent on the women's side, with Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova all among the top 10 seeds. Naturally, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina and freshly crowned Wimbledon winner Linda Nosková will be their biggest rivals here.
Here's how to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and a full list of the tournament's seeds, schedule and daily start times.
Can I watch Cincinnati Open 2026 for FREE
In the United States, the Tennis Channel is the exclusive home of Cincinnati Open 2026, which can be accessed directly or via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials, for example YouTube TV (5 days free) or Fubo (7 days).
It has also been confirmed that there will be select matches shown for free on Tennis Channel 2.
Australians can get a free trial too, thanks to beIN Sports (7 days).
Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use Proton VPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.
Use a VPN to watch any Cincinnati Open 2026 stream
The Cincinnati Open 2026 is being streamed all over the world, but what if you are outside your usual country and can't watch your home stream?
Don't worry – this is where a VPN comes in very handy. The best VPNs allow you to appear as though you're still at home regardless of where you actually are in the world, meaning you don't have to miss out because of geo-restrictions. Proton VPN is one of the providers we most recommend:
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Get Proton VPN and stream the Cincinnati Open online from anywhere.
It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the Cincinnati Open 2026.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch a US stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and tune into Cincinnati Open 2026 as normal.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in the US
In the US, comprehensive coverage of the 2026 Cincinnati Open is being shown on the Tennis Channel, which appears on a wide range of cable plans.
It has also been confirmed that some matches will also be shown absolutely free on Tennis Channel 2.
Cord cutters can get a dedicated online Tennis Channel subscription that costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time with code HOT77. And the free Tennis Channel 2 streams can be watched without even needing to log in.
Looking for an OTT cable replacement option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on), YouTube TV (with another sport add-on) or Fubo, the latter two of which come with free trials for new users.
Outside the US for this tournament? Use Proton VPN to unlock your usual stream of Cincinnati Open 2026.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in Canada
Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Cincinnati Open 2026 on the TSN network of channels.
If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year.
Outside Canada while the Cincinnati Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in the UK
Sky Sports is broadcasting the Cincinnati Open 2026 in the UK.
Prices currently start from £22 a month for existing customers. However, tennis fans can also watch using a NOW Sports Membership, which costs from £14.99 for a one-day pass.
Not in the UK right now? Use Proton VPN to access your usual tennis streams.
How to watch Cincinnati Open 2026 live streams in Australia
In Australia, the Cincinnati Open 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.
You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$15.99 month or AU$130 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.
As part of a sub-licensing agreement with beIN, the women's WTA event is also available on Stan Sport. You'll need a Stan Sport add-on for AU$20 in addition to a Basic subscription that costs from AU$9.99.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Proton VPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.
Who are the Cincinnati Open 2026 seeds?
Men
1. Alexander Zverev
2. Félix Auger-Aliassime
3. Novak Djokovic
4. Daniil Medvedev
5. Alex de Minaur
6. Taylor Fritz
7. Flavio Cobolli
8. Ben Shelton
9. Jiří Lehečka
10. Lorenzo Musetti
11. Casper Ruud
12. Rafael Jódar
13. Andrey Rublev
14. Jakub Menšík
15. Valentin Vacherot
16. Learner Tien
17. Frances Tiafoe
18. Tommy Paul
19. Luciano Darderi
20. Francisco Cerúndolo
21. Arthur Fils
22. Alejandro Tabilo
23. João Fonseca
24. Ugo Humbert
25. Arthur Rinderknech
26. Tomás Martín Etcheverry
27. Brandon Nakashima
28. Alexander Blockx
29. Ignacio Buse
30. Zizou Bergs
31. Matteo Arnaldi
32. Arthur Fery
Women
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Elena Rybakina
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Coco Gauff
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Linda Nosková
7. Iga Świątek
8. Elina Svitolina
9. Amanda Anisimova
10. Marta Kostyuk
11. Naomi Osaka
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Iva Jovic
14. Diana Shnaider
15. Sorana Cîrstea
16. Ekaterina Alexandrova
17. Alexandra Eala
18. Anna Kalinskaya
19. Maja Chwalińska
20. Madison Keys
21. Elise Mertens
22. Marie Bouzková
23. Barbora Krejčiková
24. Anastasia Potapova
25. Emma Navarro
26. Jeļena Ostapenko
27. Clara Tauson
28. Ann Li
29. Maria Sakkari
30. Leylah Fernandez
31. Donna Vekić
32. Janice Tjen
33. Kateřina Siniaková
What is the Cincinnati Open 2026 schedule?
Thursday, August 13
First Round
Friday, August 14
First Round
Saturday, August 15
Second Round
Sunday, August 16
Second Round
Monday, August 17
Third Round; Doubles First Round
Tuesday, August 18
Third Round; Men's Doubles First Round; Women's Doubles Second Round
Wednesday, August 19
Round of 16; Doubles Second Round
Thursday, August 20
Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Second Round; Women's Doubles Quarter-finals
Friday, August 21
Quarter-finals; Men's Doubles Quarter-finals; Women's Doubles Semi-finals
Saturday, August 22
Semi-finals; Women's Doubles Final
Sunday, August 23
Men's Doubles Final; Singles Finals
What are the daily Cincinnati Open 2026 start times?
Day Session:
11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (next day)
Night Session:
6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 10am AEST (next day)
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Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.
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