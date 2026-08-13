How to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online for FREE – stream chilling documentary series from anywhere

This new three-part documentary series gathers together archive video footage and audio interviews to deliver a fascinating and chilling portrait of Adolf Hitler told through the eyes of his friends, and more importantly, his enablers. Read on, as we explain how to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online from anywhere.

The series can be a difficult watch at times, with some of the dictator’s closest allies speaking in such a captivated manner about the man responsible for some of the worst crimes in history, but it’s also a prescient insight into how despotic leaders can build such a cult of personality around themselves and, through their faithful lieutenants, convince a general populous that these unspeakable acts are for the good of the nation.

Viewers may be wary that the documentary aims to tell the story of a misunderstood tyrant, but there’s no such approach here, with the emphasis set solely on exploring how those closest to Hitler perceived him with such reverence, and deliver an understanding of how that enabled some of history’s worst atrocities. The focus may be on Hitler, but the core concept of a tyrannical leader surrounded by moon-eyed 'yes' men and women can be studied throughout the ages, past and present.

With Siobhan Finneran’s narration guiding us through the often shocking accounts, the docuseries can be a tough watch at times, but essential viewing for anyone looking to discover how men such as this are able to emerge throughout history. Read on and find out how to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews for free? Viewers in the UK can stream Dictator: The Hitler Interviews for FREE on Channel 4. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

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How to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online in the UK

Brits can watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service, with all episodes available now. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online in the US

US viewers can stream Dictator: The Hitler Interviews on BritBox. The series can also be accessed via BBC Select on Prime Video.

BritBox costs $10.99 per month in the US, with an annual subscription offering two months free. You could also opt for the Premium tier for $149.99 annually, which includes 4K streaming and early access to select shows.

Brit in the US? Anyone from the UK who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online in Canada

Canadians can also watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews on BritBox and BBC Select.

In Canada, BritBox costs CA$10.99 per month, or CA$109.99 for the year.

UK viewer in Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Dictator: The Hitler Interviews online in Australia?

In Australia, you can stream Dictator: The Hitler Interviews for free on SBS On Demand.

You will need an account with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 2004).

Traveling from the UK to Oz? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

What you need to know about Dictator: The Hitler Interviews

When is the Dictator: The Hitler Interviews release date? Dictator: The Hitler Interviews is available now in the UK, US and Canada. An Australia release date is yet to be confirmed.

Dictator: The Hitler Interviews episode guide

Episode 1 | WATCH HERE

Hitler’s closest friends and enablers recount his first days in politics.

Episode 2 | WATCH HERE

Hitler’s friends and contemporaries reveal how tyranny took hold of Germany during the 1930s.

Episode 3 | WATCH HERE

The people who were at Hitler’s side during World War II remember how he led Germany to defeat and disaster.