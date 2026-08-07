How to watch Possession online from anywhere – stream Gugu Mbatha-Raw's supernatural thriller

An inheritance dispute forces a reckoning with the past in Possession, an ambitious five-part thriller that raises the ghosts of empire. When the heir of a British slave and plantation owner dies and leaves the £50 million estate not to his son Oliver Connaught (Jonny Lee Miller) but to Jamaican man Cudjoe East (Sheldon Shepherd), mixed-race lawyer Claudia (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is deployed to Kingston to fight Oliver's corner.

You can watch Possession online from anywhere with a VPN.

"This is punishment for what my ancestors did to his," concedes Oliver, who nonetheless insists that the former plantation house at Hope Hill is rightfully his.

"It is owed to my people," is Cudjoe's counter. "He is not getting it back."

The case serves as an allegory for the legacy of slavery and the conversation – or more pertinently, the lack thereof – over justice and the form it should take. To this day the UK Government's official stance remains that reparations will comprise an apology and nothing more. British slave owners and their descendents, however, were awarded tens of millions of pounds in compensation from 1837 to 2015, all taken from the public purse.

It's a gross injustice that pits Claudia's obligations to her profession against her own morals, and the discovery of grim trophies claimed by former mistress of the house Charlotte (Bel Powley) provides a tangible link with the past, bringing a horrible new dimension to an already unsettling case.

Read on as we explain how to watch Possession from anywhere.

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Can I watch Possession in the US?

At the time of writing, it isn't clear when Possession will be available to watch in the US. However, it's likely to air on either NBC or Peacock.

For now, a VPN will help you tune in if you're spending time in the US from the UK. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Possession in the UK

Possession premieres with a double-header on Sky Atlantic from 9pm BST on Thursday, August 6 in the UK.

However, all five episodes will be available to watch as a boxset from launch.

Alternatively, you can tune in via a NOW Entertainment Membership, which starts at £3.99/month.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

Can I watch Possession in Canada?

Any plans to broadcast Possession in Canada are firmly under wraps at the time of writing.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch Possession.

How to watch Possession in Australia

Binge is home to Possession in Australia, with all five episodes of the miniseries set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, August 27.

A subscription starts at $10/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Away from Oz right now? Use NordVPN to watch Binge from anywhere.

Possession – Need to Know

Possession trailer

Possession | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

When is the Possession release date? Possession premieres in the UK on Thursday, August 6. All five episodes will be available to watch from launch.

Possession cast

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Claudia

Jonny Lee Miller as Oliver Connaught

Sheldon Shepherd as Cudjoe East

Bel Powley as Charlotte

Nadean Rawlins as Mercy

Sean Gilder as Tom McKenzie

Olunike Adeliyi as Patsy Dawkins

Richard Dillane as Eugene Desfrienes

Diveen Henry as Flora

Jack Bandeira as Kenneth Connaught

Shantol Jackson as Sarah