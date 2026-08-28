How to watch Miss Teen USA 2026 online and from anywhere

Watch Miss Teen USA 2026 for free on Queen Beauty Network

Unblock QBN from abroad with NordVPN – Save 75%

The event is no longer available on The CW after a contractual issue

Now into its 44th year of competition, Miss Teen USA 2026 is a huge event, particularly in America (along with Miss America, which is also taking place at the same time and available to view via the same methods we'll detail below).

The beauty pageant took place at Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, with a massive yacht party planned for those taking part and attending. Watching at home might not be quite as glamorous, but it is going to be mighty simple, even in spite of The CW dropping the broadcast amid contractual problems.

The event may be staged in the USA, but anyone traveling around can still find a way to watch along, with our help. So, read on to find out how to watch Miss Teen USA 2026 from anywhere and for free.

How to watch Miss Teen USA 2026 for free

Queen Beauty Network has put on a special offer to celebrate the 75th edition of Miss America by allowing viewers to use the service for free to watch the event and Miss Teen USA 2026.

The service can be accessed globally for free, be it via mobile, on the website, or on smart TVs.

The event will be available worldwide from Friday, August 28.

How to watch Miss Teen USA 2026 abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad when Miss Teen USA 2026 airs, you can watch without regional restrictions using a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Miss Teen USA 2026 from anywhere:

exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Queen Beauty Network



Get NordVPN and stream Miss Teen USA 2026 wherever you are.

How to watch Miss Teen USA in the US?

Miss Teen USA used to be broadcast on The CW, but contractual issues have seen the network drop the event in 2026.

Instead, you can access the show via Queen Beauty Network as detailed above, and it's totally free.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above.

Why is Miss Teen USA 2026 not on The CW?

The Miss USA organization shared on their Instagram story that the show would not be airing on The CW, writing: "We identified a contractual issue with our production arrangements that could not be resolved within the necessary time frame."

You can find more information on that via Entertainment Weekly.

Who are the hosts of Miss Teen USA 2026?

Miss USA winner from 1993, Kenya Moore, will be on hosting duties this year. She is joined by former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member Ian Ziering.

You may also enjoy watching...