The final weekend of August 2026 has arrived — and, for those in the UK, that means the last bank holiday of the year is also here. You better enjoy the long weekend while you can, then.

Unfortunately, there aren't many exciting new movies and shows for you to enjoy during your downtime. Sure, the world's best streaming services have released some new content in recent days, but they're all distinctly lacking in the 'must see' department. Hopefully, things will pick up again in September. Anyway, read on to see if any of the below tickles your fancy. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Whisper Man (Netflix)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's latest thriller movie follows a widowed crime writer (Adam Scott) who enlists the help of his estranged father and detective (Robert DeNiro) after his young son goes missing.

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As the investigation unfolds, they discover a connection between the recent abduction and the decades-old case of the titular, convicted serial killer.

Adam Scott has had an excellent run with recent hits like Severance and Hokum, so I have high hopes that this will be another win for the Parks and Rec. alumnus. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Last Sunrise (Prime Video)

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Another young adult banger from Prime Video? The streamer is truly the gift that keeps on giving if this is the genre for you. This time, more summer romance comes in the form of The Last Sunrise.

In a nutshell, Ry (Maia Reficco), is a college student with a chronic illness on a summer escape with her mother (Eva Longoria). She unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment but, as its logline states, "her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends."

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Sounds like tissues will be needed, then. Based on the novel of the same name, I can almost guarantee than watching Amazon's movie adaptation is going to break me. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Dark Matter season 2 (Apple TV)

Dark Matter — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Apple TV is the undisputed king of small-screen sci-fi fare. Admittedly, Dark Matter isn't one of the streamer's more popular genre offerings, but its mind-melding narrative will scratch the itch of those who aren't completely burned out by the concept of the multiverse.

But, I'm getting off-track. Season 2 of the Apple original series reunites us with the Dessens — Jason (Joel Edgerton) and Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) — as they're forced to go on the run again when a new threat ermerges. Coupled with Jason's growing obsession with the mysterious Box and Daniela's escalating paranoia further impinging on their lives, their relationship will be pushed to the limits are Dark Matter season 2 blends intimate drama with abstract science fiction. — TP

One Hundred Years of Solitude Grand Finale (Netflix)

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Grand Finale | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As Netflix's ambitious attempts to tell Gabriel García Márquez's apparently unfilmable novel is about to reach its conclusion.

Indeed, the finale charts Macondo as it faces its last days and the birth of the final descendant. Even if you've read the original book, you still probably won't have a handle on what's about to unfold. One Hundred Years of Solitude is a tragedy on a legendary level, but there's still something incredibly satisfying about our story coming full circle. — JV

Adults season 2 (Hulu/Disney+)

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Adults returns with a two-episode premiere this weekend, so Hulu or Disney+ is the place to be for your sitcom needs.

When we pick up, we'll be navigating the aftermath of that messy season one cliff-hanger. What was meant to be a spontaneous and platonic marriage between Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) and Anton (Owen Thiele) to stop the former's deportation from the US has evolved into something much more.

Unfortunately, this has caused a love triangle because Issa (Amita Rao) is in love with Paul Baker, and Anton happens to be her best friend. I can't see this ending well, can you? — LB

The Undeclared War season 2 (Peacock)

The Undeclared War Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Peacock subscribers, you are in for a treat. UK viewers have already experienced The Undeclared War season 2 on Channel 4 and, frankly, I've never been more invested in a cyber-attack scandal.

The same Malware Department at GCHQ are dealing with the aftermath of a devastating Russian cyberattack. But, just as the UK believes it has regained control, a far more dangerous threat emerges involving Chinese malware — and an internal mole.

You probably already know and love Simon Pegg (and rightly so), but it's Siân Brooke that you need to keep an eye on. Everything she touches, turns to gold. — JV

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3 (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fan of Beauty in Black, you've no doubt been on the edge of your seat waiting for season 3. After an FBI raid and plenty of legal trouble last season, we all want the tea.

In season 3, we follow Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) as they navigate their new control of the Bellarie family empire. Meanwhile, older family members are getting interrogated and are beginning to turn on each other as hidden crimes are brought to light.

Beauty in Black will return for season 4 as well, so this Netflix show is here to stay. I'm sure Tyler Perry's got much more drama up his sleeve. — LB

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