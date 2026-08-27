Grand Theft Auto 6's 'Extended Look' on Netflix is about to start — follow all the big GTA gameplay reveals live as they happen
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We are finally going to see what Grand Theft Auto 6 is like to actually play in less than an hour. All eyes are on Netflix for the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look presentation, which starts very soon at 3PM ET / 12PM PDT / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST, and promises to contain footage captured directly from the game running on a PS5 console.
The video is exclusive to Netflix at first, but the good news is that it will appear on the Rockstar YouTube account afterwards — you'll just have to wait a little if you don't want to pay Netflix.
The video is confirmed to be just under half an hour long, and is going to be our first official look at how GTA 6 plays, following multiple teaser trailers, including the 'Bonnie & Clyde' relationship and swapping between Jason and Lucia. We might get a peek behind the scenes at how the game was made too — and who knows, maybe we'll see some unexpected new mechanics teased.
The decision to post the video to Netflix for paying subscribers to watch first has proven controversial so far, though those who aren't Netflix users will still be able to watch it when it arrives on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel later on.
Of course, lots of people have watched gameplay video of GTA 6 already, following the unprecedented leaks over the last week, seemingly of some kind of dev build. (The claimed leak of the actual game code online turned out to be 113GB of zeroes, and a small virus — unsurprisingly.)
Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of everything that you need to know, plus our live reporting of the showcase as it goes live.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look date and start time
Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look is set to premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3PM ET / 12PM PDT / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST. It's said to be 27 minutes long, according to Netflix's listing.
It will then release on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel and Grand Theft Auto 6 website exactly six hours later at 9PM ET / 6PM PDT / 2AM BST / 3AM CEST.
How to watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look
The only way to watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look at first will be with a Netflix subscription, as users of the service will get to see it before everyone else.
If you don't want to pay, then you can wait about six hours for the video to be uploaded to the official Rockstar Games YouTube Channel.
If you want to go that route, I would recommend subscribing and turning notifications on so you are notified once it's live.
A big interview
If you're looking for tidbits ahead of the Extended Look, there's an interview with several senior figures from Rockstar over at Dazed talking about what they're hoping to achieve with the game — some with more specific details to back it up, and some not. Let's get into some of the notable bits.
30 minutes seems right
There was a lot of speculation over how long the event would be — a BBC report claimed 30 minutes a while ago, but was met with some skepticism online, and then was removed from the report. But it turned out to be essentially right on the money, with Netflix now listing a 27-minute runtime.
I think that's probably a good length. There's an upper limit on how much is really worth showing us before launch — we want to get a good feel for the scale, the movement, the pace… but I want to mostly experience all this for myself when it comes out.
And equally, I don't want too much talking-head filler just to extend the length.
No Pro?
It's interesting that today's showcase will demo how it looks on PS5 rather than PS5 Pro. We know the Pro version will be enhanced, but not exactly how — this makes me wonder if it'll just be a higher rendering resolution rather than major lighting improvements or other elements that Rockstar might want to show off (though people are expecting some kind of superior Ray Tracing tech in the Pro version).
Or it might just be a mistake in Netflix's description, and it will be PS5 Pro. Maybe all will be made clear in the event…
Share your thoughts!
I'd love to hear in the comments what you're hoping to see from the Extended Look! Do you want there to be some behind-the-scenes stuff or would you rather 30 mins of pure gameplay? Do you want to see lots of snippets, or just one long mission?
Our first look — except it isn't
This is going to be our first official look at the game playing for real. I say 'official', because the last week has seen an unprecedented series of GTA 6 gameplay leaks from the mysterious 'Cyberleek'. There's been a lot of speculation over what platform those leaks are from (the consensus is that it's likely running on a PC) and exactly what the leaker had access to.
Welcome folks, we're just one hour from the big event!
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