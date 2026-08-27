We are finally going to see what Grand Theft Auto 6 is like to actually play in less than an hour. All eyes are on Netflix for the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look presentation, which starts very soon at 3PM ET / 12PM PDT / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST, and promises to contain footage captured directly from the game running on a PS5 console.

The video is exclusive to Netflix at first, but the good news is that it will appear on the Rockstar YouTube account afterwards — you'll just have to wait a little if you don't want to pay Netflix.

The video is confirmed to be just under half an hour long, and is going to be our first official look at how GTA 6 plays, following multiple teaser trailers, including the 'Bonnie & Clyde' relationship and swapping between Jason and Lucia. We might get a peek behind the scenes at how the game was made too — and who knows, maybe we'll see some unexpected new mechanics teased.

The decision to post the video to Netflix for paying subscribers to watch first has proven controversial so far, though those who aren't Netflix users will still be able to watch it when it arrives on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel later on.

Of course, lots of people have watched gameplay video of GTA 6 already, following the unprecedented leaks over the last week, seemingly of some kind of dev build. (The claimed leak of the actual game code online turned out to be 113GB of zeroes, and a small virus — unsurprisingly.)

Read on for a comprehensive breakdown of everything that you need to know, plus our live reporting of the showcase as it goes live.

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look is set to premiere on Netflix on August 27 at 3PM ET / 12PM PDT / 8PM BST / 9PM CEST. It's said to be 27 minutes long, according to Netflix's listing.

It will then release on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel and Grand Theft Auto 6 website exactly six hours later at 9PM ET / 6PM PDT / 2AM BST / 3AM CEST.

How to watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look

The only way to watch Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look at first will be with a Netflix subscription, as users of the service will get to see it before everyone else.

If you don't want to pay, then you can wait about six hours for the video to be uploaded to the official Rockstar Games YouTube Channel.

If you want to go that route, I would recommend subscribing and turning notifications on so you are notified once it's live.