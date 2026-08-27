Game of Thrones: War of Westeros is the franchise's latest video game adaptation, following on from several disappointing titles that feel only tangentially related to the HBO fantasy series.

But I'm pleased to report that the newest video game is the closest we've come to actually feeling like the Game of Thrones series we know and love. Finally, we have a strategy game that places us right in the heart of the Seven Kingdoms.

House Stark and House Lannister are at the forefront of Game of Thrones: War of Westeros, centering in on two of the biggest families in George RR Martin's series. Additionally, the White Walkers and the Targaryens will unlock in the full game, set for release in 2027, so there are lots of familiar faces here for fans.

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The addition of the Targaryens was inevitable, as they've become big enough to get their own TV series. While you wait for House of the Dragon season 4, you can live out your own Targaryen-fronted battles via this game.

Before you read my experience playing Game of Thrones: War of Westeros, take a look at the new gameplay trailer below.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Canon complaint, but you can flip the script

(Image credit: PlaySide)

If you care about the Game of Thrones factions acting like they do in the series, this next part should please you. Instead of just having the Lannister or Stark banners plastered on a random army, it does feel like you're immersed in the world.

For example, The Starks can use packs of direwolves to fight, while the Lannisters can generate resources with gold mines. So whoever's side you choose to fight on, there's enough variety to separate both factions and keep them feeling lore accurate. Even small details like this sets Game of Thrones: War for Westeros apart from other fantasy strategy games, positioning it firmly in the series' universe instead of just slapping the branding on it and calling it a day.

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If, like me (and let's face it, many others), you're disappointed with the way Game of Thrones ended, you can rewrite your own story here. By taking control of well-known characters like Robb Stark, Jon Snow, Tywin Lannister, and Jaime Lannister, you can make them attack each other however you want. It doesn't quite make up for the show's ending, but it's good enough.

There's something deeply satisfying about brutally murdering Tywin Lannister, for example, which is likely a testament to just how well Charles Dance played him in Game of Thrones because he really is the worst. Speaking of, he does provide some great narration in this game. Just saying.

I'm now excited for the Targaryens and the Night King to enter the battle in the full version, as I'm sure it will only heighten the drama and danger I experienced by testing out the two factions in this demo.

Co-op support for up to four players

(Image credit: PlaySide)

I only had access to 1-v-1 skirmishes in Game of Thrones: War for Westeros via the demo, but when the full game launches, it will support up to four players. You can play with other players or against an AI, meaning it's just as suited to those who prefer to play alone.

In Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, units are divided into four main types: melee infantry, ranged, mounted, and siege. Each player starts in their own zone and has to capture strongholds to claim others. Once you've done that, you're able to claim resources and create buildings in your newly conquered zones.

As far as real-time strategy games go, it's what we've all come to expect, meaning fans of the genre should settle into it in no time. That doesn't mean it's without its challenges though, and at times you have to make quick decisions and stay focused. Those who like a faster pace should have a good time with this game.

It's also a very good-looking game, and feels well polished as a result. I am looking forward to trying out the game in full, because it's made a strong impression on me so far. I only had a few minor issues, like bugs when it came to the AI opponents, but these feel easy to iron out.

Game of Thrones: War of Westeros releases on Steam in early 2027, and you can wishlist it right now. At the time of writing, it doesn't have a confirmed retail price.