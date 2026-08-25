GTA VI leak hunters now face fake downloads designed to compromise their computers

The suspicious ISO reportedly disables Windows security tools after execution on affected systems

A tiny 50KB payload allegedly sits inside a gigantic 113GB file

Keen Grand Theft Auto VI fans searching for leaked copies now face another risk: a huge ISO file is reportedly circulating across torrent sites.

The file is said to measure 113GB, yet online testers claim almost all that space consists of empty data rather than genuine game assets.

Their analysis reportedly found a small malicious program hidden inside the file, making the download appear far more dangerous than it normally would.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The huge size made it feel genuine

The suspicious file reportedly began circulating on torrent sites after renewed interest in leaked GTA VI material and claims of a complete game build.

However, testers who examined the ISO reportedly found that it contains 99.99% empty zeroes, leaving only about 50KB of data identified as malicious code.

“I did some reverse engineering and confirmed that it is fully fake and full of viruses,” said @Aidas29506493, an online researcher on X.

The 113GB figure was created to make the file resemble a legitimate game release while concealing a much smaller payload, which could be ransomware.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yet file size alone provides no evidence that an alleged copy contains authentic game assets or executable code from Rockstar.

The alleged code reportedly includes commands designed to weaken Windows Defender and interfere with other security tools on affected computers.

Such behaviour would allow the malware to operate with fewer protections after someone launches the downloaded file on Windows.

The analysis also reportedly found a PowerShell command that adds the system drive to Windows Defender's exclusion list for scanning.

Another command was said to terminate security software, although independent verification of those findings remains limited at this time.

Malware risk rises alongside GTA VI leak interest

The alleged ISO follows a series of GTA VI leak claims that have generated substantial interest across gaming communities online.

A leaker known as Cyberleek has reportedly shared gameplay material and the game's fictional Leonidas map, while demanding changes from Rockstar.

Take-Two Interactive has also sought information from Microsoft that could help identify users connected with three Discord servers reportedly linked to leaks.

Those developments have increased attention around unofficial GTA VI files, creating conditions that criminals can exploit with convincing fake downloads.

This situation also shows why unreleased game files can carry greater security risks than ordinary pirated software already available publicly.

Gamers downloading such files may expose passwords, personal files, browser data, or other information if malicious code gains access without warning.

Rockstar has scheduled the official release of Grand Theft Auto VI for November, giving players a legitimate alternative to unofficial copies elsewhere.

Until then, claims surrounding leaked builds and supposed ISOs should be treated cautiously because the files cannot be independently verified as genuine.

This case provides a strong warning, but further independent testing would be needed to establish every technical claim about the file itself.

Via Toms Hardware

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.