A man and his sidekicks time travel through an infinite number of universes, arriving to unknown circumstances where futuristic drama inevitably lays in wait. Am I talking about Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on HBO Max, or legendary BBC series Doctor Who?

At face value, they clearly could be one and the same. But while The Big Bang Theory spinoff is just getting started with its debut 10 episodes (though season 2 has already been renewed), Doctor Who has been regenerating for decades since 1963... but is now stuck.

Not only has Russell T Davies — the man responsible for reviving the IP in the early 2000s — officially left, but the series has been put out to tender. This means that the broadcaster (BBC) asks independent production companies to pitch ideas and bid to make the program instead of using their own in-house team or current producer.

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In short, absolutely anything could happen to Doctor Who over the next few years, including it being dropped completely. Yes, this is a worst case scenario, but you don't need the Doctor to tell you that nothing is impossible.

As we enter week six of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe airing on the small screen, something the cast told me has birthed a slightly unhinged idea: what if the two shows crossed over in an unexpected act of heroism?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and Doctor Who feels like a partnership waiting to happen — and it could help the BBC

(Image credit: HBO Max)

"We're like four inept Doctor Who's," Lauren Lapkus (Denise) tells me. "The whole show has very heavy Doctor Who vibes." And you know what? She's right.

Let's start with the obvious. Doctor Who is actively looking for new production companies to pitch fresh ideas. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the new kid on the sci-fi block, armed with some of the best sitcom creators in the world and an overarching idea that could last for seasons upon seasons.

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From those facts alone, it sounds like a conversation between HBO and BBC needs to happen. Add to this that the two distributors have worked together before — on Half Man, Industry and His Dark Materials, just to name a few — and we only have more solid reasoning.

Doctor Who has even been 'Americanised' before now thanks to the BBC's previous partnership on the show with Disney+. Was this the right fit? No, but audiences have certainly got a taste of what the Doctor can be.

Don't forget, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is also steeped in classic sci-fi lore thanks to The Big Bang Theory. Take a look at how many references there were below and you'll realize both characters and creators had an inside-out understanding of the genre its built from.

So watching our new Doctor, whoever that ends up being, collide with Stuart and the gang doesn't seem too far-fetched to me. Even an alternate version of Stuart being the Doctor himself is something that I wouldn't question. Doctor Who obviously isn't a sitcom, but it's always been funny... so all of this should be enough to Chuck Lorre to come knocking.

Realistically, I think a singular crossover episodes is as much as we'd ever get here, but I'm daring to dream — mostly because as a Brit, I don't want to see Doctor Who have a neglected, unfitting end completely out of its own control.

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