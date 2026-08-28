Disclaimer Contains spoilers for episodes 1 - 7 of Furious season 1.

Furious season 2 has been confirmed for Hulu (US) and Disney+ (internationally), and I'm thrilled at the news that the excellent crime series will continue.

Ahead of the season 1 finale on August 31, Furious has been renewed so we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the trail won't go cold. There are so many answers I want in season 2, and I'm not alone in this.

I spoke to Nora Washington's actress about what she hopes to see in season 2, and at the time of our interview, the news hadn't yet been confirmed. So I'm excited to see if any of this comes to light when the show returns.

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'I would love to see how she got to where she is'

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Nora has quickly become a fan favorite amongst Furious viewers, and it's easy to see why. Bernstine perfectly balances humor with the dark narrative, bringing some funny lines where we never know what she's going to do or say next.

When I asked Bernstine about her hopes for Furious season 2, she had her sights set on Nora's boss Ed George (Danny McCarthy). He's now firmly Nora's enemy after removing her from the case, which could open doors for a very juicy revenge plot for her.

Bernstine told me: "Well, we have to take Ed George down first and foremost. I really need him to go away, so that's my main hope for Nora in season 2."

We also discussed Nora's alcoholism, and how that's an important part of her story. Bernstine admitted this was a challenge, because Nora is a high-functioning alcoholic and we see her trying to get her job done whilst also struggling with this addiction.

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She said: "My biggest acting challenge was the alcoholism, because in my experience, it's easier to play like very drunk, you know, like falling down drunk. Nora is a highly functioning alcoholic, and so it was more of a gray area that she occupied because she is a little drunk and she's a little hungover at all times. So figuring out that balance was a challenge for me."

With this in mind, Bernstine told me she would love to learn more about Nora's backstory before we met her in Furious season 1. There's so much about Nora that remains a mystery, which could be explored when the series returns.

"I would also love to see how she got to where she is. I don't know what that looks like, but I'm curious to see what Liz [Meriwether, Furious' showrunner] and the writers might come up with."

Furious season 1 concludes on August 31, so we'll have to wait patiently for news of the show's return. I can't wait to see what happens next.

Until then, why not check out why Furious is a game changer for disabled actors and what Furious star Scoot McNairy thinks you should stream once you've finished the series.