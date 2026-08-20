Disclaimer This quiz contains spoilers for The Shards episodes 1 - 5.

The Shards is currently airing across the best streaming services, whether you're watching on Hulu (US) or Disney+ (internationally). It's an adaptation of the popular Bret Easton Ellis novel, with Ryan Murphy at the helm.

Thankfully, Murphy's back on top form, in my opinion. In my The Shards review, I praised the casting and aesthetic, considering it to be a worthy new addition to an already impressive library of movies and shows.

But how much do you know about The Shards, and have you been paying attention to the new TV series? Put your knowledge to the test with my tricky new quiz to see if you're an eagle-eyed fan or not.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Ready to dive in? I'll be impressed if you get over 70%, so good luck!

How did you find the quiz on The Shards? A bit niche in places or a good test? Let me know in the comments, and if you'd like a quiz on another one of the best Hulu shows, feel free to leave suggestions!