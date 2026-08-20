Have you been paying attention to Hulu's new thriller The Shards? Prove it with this tricky trivia quiz
How much do you know about Bret and his friends?
This quiz contains spoilers for The Shards episodes 1 - 5.
The Shards is currently airing across the best streaming services, whether you're watching on Hulu (US) or Disney+ (internationally). It's an adaptation of the popular Bret Easton Ellis novel, with Ryan Murphy at the helm.
Thankfully, Murphy's back on top form, in my opinion. In my The Shards review, I praised the casting and aesthetic, considering it to be a worthy new addition to an already impressive library of movies and shows.
But how much do you know about The Shards, and have you been paying attention to the new TV series? Put your knowledge to the test with my tricky new quiz to see if you're an eagle-eyed fan or not.
Ready to dive in? I'll be impressed if you get over 70%, so good luck!
How did you find the quiz on The Shards? A bit niche in places or a good test? Let me know in the comments, and if you'd like a quiz on another one of the best Hulu shows, feel free to leave suggestions!
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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