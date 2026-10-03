NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 4 (game #945)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 3 (game #944).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #945) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Grab your tokens

NYT Strands today (game #945) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STAG

SEAT

GATES

RIDE

GORE

DECADE

SONG

BELT

NYT Strands today (game #945) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #945) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 1st column • Last side: top, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #945) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #945, are…

PONG

FROGGER

ASTEROIDS

CENTIPEDE

SCRAMBLE

SPANGRAM FIRST: ARCADEGAMES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

When I saw today’s theme “grab your tokens” I immediately thought of video games and went in search of the word “arcade”. And thus ARCADEGAMES became my 107th Spangram First.

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Arcades trigger plenty of memories for me, but mainly how laughably awful I was at every single game I tried — everyone else I knew was amazing at them and would stay on for ages, whereas I’d lose my life in seconds even on simple games such as Pac-Man. I didn’t mind, though; I was an enthusiastic spectator.

Having said all that, despite getting PONG, FROGGER and ASTEROIDS in a quick blast, the lesser-played CENTIPEDE and SCRAMBLE were harder to spot.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 3, game #944)

MIRAGE

ILLUSION

CHIMERA

SPECTER

PHANTASM

SPANGRAM:WILLOTHEWISP