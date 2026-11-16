Following the US Department of Justice’s release of over 3 million pages from the investigation into Jeffery Epstein, BBC World Service’s BBC Eye team spent a year carrying out a forensic investigation into every court record, financial statement and email in the files. The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network documents their findings, giving insight into those who helped Epstein find and traffic women from every corner of the globe, particularly through the modelling industry.

In preparing for this documentary, over 100 models from 14 countries were interviewed, with several becoming the centre of the film, sharing their stories publicly for the first time. Through their testimony, The Model Trap exposes how through an international model scouting network, Epstein was given access to young women from Eastern Europe and Russia, even after his conviction.

Further details are best reserved for those wishing to experience the documentary, with the thought provoking piece once again asking the question of who around Epstein knew the full extent of his crimes? Read on and find out how to watch The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network online and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network for free? Viewers in the UK can FREE stream The Model Trap on BBC iPlayer, while viewers in the rest of the world can watch the documentary for free on the BBC World Service YouTube channel. Brits can also listen to the accompanying podcast series for free via BBC Sounds. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

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How to watch The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network online in the UK

Brits can watch The Model Trap for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the documentary will air on BBC Two at 11pm GMT on Monday, November 16. The accompanying podcast of the same name is available to listen to via BBC Sounds. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network online in the US, Canada and Australia

Viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond can stream The Model Trap for FREE on the BBC World Service YouTube channel.

The spin-off podcast is not available to stream internationally, but will air on BBC World Service radio on Thursday, December 3.

If you're a Brit abroad you can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC services now, just as you would back home.

What you need to know about The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network

When is The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network release date? The Model Trap documentary film is available to stream globally right now. The accompanying podcast can be streamed in the UK now and will air globally on Thursday, December 3.

Is there a The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network spin-off? The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s Network is accompanied by a two-part podcast of the same name, released on November 12. It aired globally on BBC World Service, with a repeat broadcast scheduled for Thursday, December 3. Listeners in the UK only can stream episodes for free right now via BBC Sounds. Brits away from home looking to tune in can use a VPN to stream for free.