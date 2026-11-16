RoboForm Premium is a password manager designed to keep your logins secure and accessible across all your devices. It combines unlimited password and passkey storage with automatic form filling, secure sharing, and advanced two-factor authentication. With support for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS, it's a handy option for anyone who wants to manage passwords without relying on browser-based storage.

Best For: Anyone managing numerous online accounts who wants secure password storage, automatic logins, breach monitoring, and access across unlimited devices.

The Deal: RoboForm Premium is reduced from $29.88 to $10.68 for the first year in the Black Friday sale, saving $19.20 (64%). The subscription renews annually, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Roboform Premium deal

Save $19.20 RoboForm Premium: was $29.88 now $10.68 RoboForm Premium offers unlimited password and passkey storage, unlimited devices, AES-256 encryption, advanced 2FA, breach monitoring, password generator, secure sharing, cloud backup, offline access, emergency access, and priority support.

Why we recommend it

RoboForm Premium provides a wide set of password management tools and stores unlimited passwords and passkeys, automatically fills login details and web forms, and generates strong passwords when you create new accounts.

It has AES-256 encryption and several two-factor authentication options, including authenticator apps, hardware security keys, and passkeys. An integrated TOTP authenticator also helps manage verification codes without your needing a separate app.

RoboForm monitors up to five email addresses for data breaches and it can also identify weak, reused, or exposed passwords. The Premium plan works across unlimited devices and browsers, with cloud backup and offline access included. Emergency Access allows designated friends and family members to retrieve your information under specified conditions.

There's also a local-only mode for anyone who prefers to keep password data and backups on their own device rather than syncing them to RoboForm's servers.

Price context & historical value

RoboForm Premium normally costs $29.88 per year, but the Black Friday promotion reduces the first-year subscription to $10.68, bringing the introductory cost down to just $0.89 per month when spread over the year.

After the first year expires, the subscription renews at $29.88, or $2.49 a month, until cancelled. RoboForm also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Checkout our round ups of the best password managers.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy RoboForm Premium if...

If you're still relying on browser-saved passwords, reusing passwords across accounts, or juggling multiple devices. RoboForm Premium offers a number of security features and is it an inexpensive password manager.

❌ Skip RoboForm Premium if...

If you already use a password manager or only need basic password storage on one device. Free alternatives may be enough, and the subscription is a lot more expensive after the first year.