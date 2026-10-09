We recently reported on the Roblox scammers now buying ready-made phishing kits that steal passwords and two-factor codes. So, we asked our security expert Ben what was the best way to stay protected. His answer: the NordPass password manager.

• Best for: Professionals, parents, and families who want every account, from Roblox and Discord to email, protected by its own strong password.

• The deal: The NordPass Family 2-year plan with 3 months extra free is now $68 (was $162) at NordPass. In the UK, the same plan and benefits is now £52 (was £122). There are discounts across the Personal and Business plans right now.

• Why it matters: Researchers found 196 Roblox phishing addresses active in a single week in July, and the fake login pages also ask for six-digit two-factor codes and account PINs. A good password manager only autofills a login on the address it saved, so a lookalike site is a red flag.

Protect your family

Why we recommend it

When the news broke that Roblox scammers were targeting passwords and 2FA codes, we went straight to our man in the know to find out what people need to protect against this kind of attack. A password manager was his answer, and he specifically recommended NordPass in this case. It's ideal for exactly this scenario, because a unique, generated password for every account means one stolen login can't unlock the rest of your accounts.

The Roblox story shows how convincing the scams have become, with cloned pages that copy Roblox's layout and ask for backup codes, so a manager that refuses to fill in a password on a fake address gives you a valuable second chance to spot the trick. NordPass comes from the same company as NordVPN, whose researchers uncovered the scam service, and our NordPass review found it accessible, competent and easy to use, with strong security, passkey support and a free tier. It doesn't replace two-step verification, which Roblox also recommends switching on.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $67.23 for the first 27 months, the Family plan is $94.50 (58%) off the $161.73 list price and works out at $2.49 a month. That undercuts the $2.79 a month two-year price when we last tested NordPass. The discount applies to the first 27 months only, so check the renewal price before you sign up.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the NordPass Family plan if... you're a parent or family who wants to protect all your social, email, and gaming accounts, and you want one plan that covers up to six people.

❌ Skip the NordPass Family plan if... you're the only person who needs protecting, since Premium is cheaper, you already use a password manager you like, or you expect it to stop phishing on its own rather than noticing when autofill doesn't appear.