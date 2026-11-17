Businesses looking to improve their password management and network security can save on two products this Black Friday. NordPass Business and NordLayer are both offering an extra 20% off eligible subscriptions, with larger organizations able to benefit from even bigger discounts.

Best For: Businesses looking to improve password management and network security, particularly those purchasing multiple licenses for employees.

The Deal: Get 20% off eligible NordPass Business and NordLayer subscriptions using their respective Black Friday codes.

Best NordSecurity Business deals

Save $132 Nord Security NordLayer Core: was $660 now $528 at go.nordlayer.net NordLayer Core offers 20% off annual plans for up to 20 seats using code BF-20OFF. Larger teams can contact sales using BF-SPECIAL. The five licenses Core plan (the minimum arrangement) costs $132 per user annually, totaling $660 per year before the discount. A dedicated IP server is also required, adding $480 to the annual cost. If you don't want the IP server cost, you can opt for the Lite plan. This is $96 per user a year, totaling $480, and reduced to $384 with the 20% discount.

Save $86.16 Nord Security NordPass Business: was $430.80 now $344.64 at go.nordpass.io NordPass Business offers an extra 20% off one- and two-year plans for up to 30 seats using code BF20OFF. Larger teams can contact sales for discounts exceeding 20% on subscriptions. The pricing above is for a minimum of five licenses.

Why we recommend it

Managing passwords and protecting access to company networks are two vital parts of business security, particularly for organizations with employees working from different locations.

NordPass Business provides centralized password management, helping employees store and access their credentials without relying on spreadsheets or reusing the same passwords. It can be especially useful for companies managing shared accounts and access across multiple departments.

NordLayer focuses on network security, helping businesses protect access to company resources. It offers three subscription tiers — Lite, Core, and Premium — allowing organizations to choose a plan that suits their security requirements.

Although the two products address different security needs, they complement each other well and businesses looking to improve both password management and network protection can take advantage of the both promotions at the same time.

Price context & historical value

NordPass Business is offering an extra 20% off eligible one- and two-year subscriptions for teams purchasing up to 30 seats. Enter BF20OFF at checkout to claim the discount. Larger organizations can contact sales for savings above 20%.

NordLayer is offering an extra 20% off new annual Lite, Core, and Premium subscriptions for teams purchasing up to 20 seats. Use BF-20OFF at checkout. Larger teams can contact sales using BF-SPECIAL for custom discounts exceeding 20%.

The discounts apply to eligible subscriptions rather than representing fixed sale prices, so the final cost will depend on the plan and number of seats purchased. Both promotions end November 30, 2026.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy NordPass Business/NordLayer if...

If your business needs a password manager, network security service, or both, this is a great way of reducing the cost of equipping your team. Larger organizations may benefit from negotiating additional savings.

❌ Skip NordPass Business/NordLayer if...

If your existing security arrangements already meet your requirements, or you aren't ready to commit to annual or longer subscriptions, there's little reason to purchase these products solely because of the discounts.