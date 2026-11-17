The Black Friday's PS5 game deals have started to drop, and to our surprise GTA VI is one of them – albeit only in the UK, and with a small 7% discount.

But if you can bear to avoid Vice City, there are much bigger savings on some of this year's blockbusters, from Gran Turismo 7 and Saros to Star Wars Zero Company and, er, Squirrel With a Gun – which I've played and thoroughly enjoyed.

The Black Friday PS5 game deals cover a lot of genres and publishers, including multiple EA Sports titles, the punishing sci-fi shooter Saros, the deeply odd Death Stranding 2, and Spider-Man 2, one of my favorite games of the current console generation. And if you haven't already played Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, at current prices it's an absolute steal.

Here are the top Black Friday PS5 game deals we've spotted in the US and UK — or you can see all the best Black Friday deals of all kinds here, or make sure you check out the early Black Friday PS5 accessory deals here.

Black Friday PS5 Game Deals - US

Black Friday PS5 game deals UK

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