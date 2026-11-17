The best Black Friday PS5 game deals so far from GTA VI to Gran Turismo 7, Madden, Saros and more
The Black Friday PS5 game deals are already here with huge savings on some of the biggest games of the year and some unusual adventures too
The Black Friday's PS5 game deals have started to drop, and to our surprise GTA VI is one of them – albeit only in the UK, and with a small 7% discount.
But if you can bear to avoid Vice City, there are much bigger savings on some of this year's blockbusters, from Gran Turismo 7 and Saros to Star Wars Zero Company and, er, Squirrel With a Gun – which I've played and thoroughly enjoyed.
The Black Friday PS5 game deals cover a lot of genres and publishers, including multiple EA Sports titles, the punishing sci-fi shooter Saros, the deeply odd Death Stranding 2, and Spider-Man 2, one of my favorite games of the current console generation. And if you haven't already played Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, at current prices it's an absolute steal.
Here are the top Black Friday PS5 game deals we've spotted in the US and UK — or you can see all the best Black Friday deals of all kinds here, or make sure you check out the early Black Friday PS5 accessory deals here.
Black Friday PS5 Game Deals - US
Black Friday PS5 game deals UK
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Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
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