Video doorbells always get deep discounts in the Black Friday sales, but the deals aren't always what they seem. Although the doorbells themselves might be cheap, they often come with subscription fees that are unavoidable if you actually want to store footage and check it later — and you can bet your bottom dollar those subscription plans won't be any cheaper during the sales.

That's why I've put together this list of video doorbells that our reviewers have given the TechRadar seal of approval, that don't carry additional fees for storage. Best of all, they are all going cheap right now at Amazon. With up to 67% off, why wait for Black Friday itself?

All of these devices have earned a place in our roundup of the best video doorbells, so you can be confident you're getting a device that will be easy to use, with crisp video footage and intuitive features to protect your home — and your Black Friday package deliveries.

Best for packages

1. Eufy Video Doorbell Dual

We awarded this dual-camera video doorbell a near-perfect four and a half stars, and it's a great budget pick. Its forward-facing lens captures visitors' faces, while its bottom camera monitors any packages they leave on your doorstep (ideal for keeping track of those Black Friday packages).

The standard doorbell comes with 8GB local storage built in, and if you want to store more videos, you can pick up a bundle including a chime/base station that accepts microSD cards (and comes with a 32GB card already fitted).

There are AI tools included in the base price too, including smart package detection and a 'familiar faces' feature that identifies specific people and sends you a notification when they are detected, including their name — ideal for letting you know when the kids have arrived home from school, for example.

Read our full Eufy Video Doorbell Dual review

UK deal Eufy Video Doorbell Dual: was £169.99 now £83.99 at Amazon This top-notch video doorbell is an even better deal in the UK, where you can snap it up for less than half price. It's only been cheaper than this once before, so this is a Black Friday deal not to be missed.

Best for security

2. Swann Buddy4K

Our reviewer Chris Price gave this smart video doorbell four stars out of five thanks to its excellent app, superb video quality (most subscription-free doorbells record in a respectable but unspectacular 2K) and microSD storage that leaves you in full control of your video footage with no extra fees. Swann generously provides a 32GB card in the box, but if that's not enough, you can expand the storage to 128GB.

The app is simple to use, making it easy to speak with callers or issue a pre-recorded message. The doorbell also functions as a security camera, delivering motion-triggered alerts, and comes with a small battery-powered chime with a variety of tones (including a barking dog to deter unwanted visitors).

We're not quite sure about the AI assistant feature, which can generate dynamic responses when visitors call (with varying attitudes, including 'aggressive'), but there's no obligation to use that, and the Swann Buddy4K is a superb video doorbell without it.

Read our full Swann Buddy4k review

US deal Swann Buddy4K With Chime: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This superb subscription-free video doorbell is half price in the early Black Friday sale at Amazon, and comes with a 32GB microSD card so you can save video recordings without paying for cloud storage (though you can do that too, if you like).

UK deal Swann Buddy4K With Chime: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon There's also a great deal on this high-resolution video doorbell for UK homeowners with £70 off the regular price. You can save your videos to the included 16GB microSD card, or use the one-day rolling cloud storage service (it rewrites old footage after 24 hours).

Best for ease of use

3. Doro Hemma

Doro specializes in tech for senior users, but its Hemma doorbell is a great option for anyone who wants a fuss-free video doorbell, regardless of their age. It has a simple design, and its mobile app is refreshingly straightforward, putting the most important features front and center. Unlike some smart security apps, it won't have you hunting around for your video clips, and you don't need any prior experience of smart home devices. It also comes with a loud chime as well, which is ideal if you don't have your phone to hand.

Best of all, Doro doesn't have subscription plans at all, so you're getting everything you need in one modestly-priced package, and you're in full control of all your video clips.

The downside of the Hemma is that it's only available in the UK at present, but if you're in the US, Switchbot's 4K Video Doorbell is simple to use, and comes with a separate monitor that lets you see and speak with callers without touching your phone (and you can use the Switchbot app when you're on the move).

Read our full Doro Hemma review

UK deal Doro Hemma: was £149.99 now £48.99 at Amazon This is an astonishingly low price for a superb subscription-free video doorbell. It's designed with older users in mind, but I'd recommend it for anyone who's tired of cluttered apps and over-engineered hardware.

US deal Switchbot 2K Doorbell Camera with Monitor: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This wireless doorbell is also a great choice for seniors, or anyone who doesn't want to reach for their smartphone when someone arrives at the door. The separate monitor lets you see who's there at a glance, with two-way talk. With 25% off in the early Black Friday sale and no subscription, it's great value.

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