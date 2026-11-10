The smart Wyze Lever Lock is easy to install, and has built-in Wi-Fi

The 2K Wyze Solar Cam comes bundled with a photovoltaic panel

Both are affordably priced, and subscription plans aren't mandatory

Installing smart locks can be a hassle — you often have to drill new holes in your door, and usually spend time setting up a separate Wi-Fi hub to connect the lock to your home network too. It doesn't have to be that way, though.

Wyze — a tech company that's made a name for itself in affordable home security — has launched a new lever-operated smart lock that you can fit with nothing but a Philips screwdriver. Just unscrew your existing door handle, screw the Wyze Lever Lock into place, and you're done.

Most of the best smart locks we've tested here at TechRadar are deadbolts designed for your front door, but the Wyze Lever Lock is made for the other entryways that you might actually use more often, such as garage-entry doors and side entrances. You can use it on internal doors too, so you can protect your home office (and any expensive IT equipment and sensitive documents therein).

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Your opening options include a fingerprint scanner (which Wyze claims will release the lock in 0.5 seconds), a touch-sensitive numeric keypad, and a pair of physical backup keys for emergencies.

The Smart Lever Lock has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, so there's no need for an additional hub, and runs for 12 months using eight AA batteries. It's available now for $99.98 direct from Wyze, with free shipping.

2K recording, no wires

So you've secured your doors — now what about home surveillance? Wyze has you covered there as well. Last month the company launched a wireless outdoor security camera that you can fit anywhere, and is powered by just an hour of sunlight per day.

The Wyze Solar Cam comes bundled with a photovoltaic panel, which you can mount right beside the camera or up to 10 feet away so it catches as much sunlight as possible.

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You can fit the Wyze Solar Cam anywhere, and its solar panel can be mounted up to 10 feet away (Image credit: Wyze)

The camera has impressive recording chops too, streaming 2K video footage in wide dynamic range, revealing extra detail in bright areas and deep shadows.

Like the Lever Smart Lock, the camera is surprisingly affordable, with a list price of just $69.98 for a single camera direct from Wyze. If you don't need the solar panel, you can pick up the camera by itself for $59.98. Best of all, there's no monthly subscription necessary, though if you want cloud recording and AI features, plans start at $2.99 per month.

For more options without monthly payment plans, take a look at my roundup of the best subscription-free security cameras.

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