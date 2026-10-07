There are 5 new Ring cameras to get familiar with

One model is Ring's first 4K indoor camera for the home

The cameras are available to buy and pre-order now

Ring just announced a major round of new models for its smart home security camera line-up, and there's something for everyone in the new batch of devices — which include the first Ring indoor 4K camera for home use, as well as some notable upgrades on video resolutions and power options.

That model is a good place to start: the Ring Indoor Cam 4K brings with it "retinal 4K" to Ring's indoor cameras, an upgrade from the 2K currently on offer. It boasts a 115-degree field of view, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and a physical privacy shutter. It's available to buy from today for $99.99 / £79.99 (it won't be available in Australia).

The other indoor camera here is the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam 2K (an upgrade for the 1080p version, and with 360 degrees of pan coverage and 175-degree tilt it can follow motion automatically (handy for misbehaving pets) or be controlled manually (if you need to see a different part of the room). It also comes with a privacy shutter for extra peace of mind and is available to buy from today for $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$109.

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Then we have three outdoor cameras. The Floodlight Cam 4K Plus sits just below the current Floodlight Cam 4K Pro, while still offering that high-resolution 4K video, 24/7 recording, and smart motion detection (as well as the floodlight, of course). You can pre-order it today for $219.99 / £199.99 (Australia will again miss out).

4K everywhere you want it

The Floodlight Cam 4K Plus (left) and Spotlight Cam 4K Plus (right) (Image credit: Ring)

Next up is the Spotlight Cam 4K Plus, which brings with it 4K video, a 550-lumen spotlight, and a host of power options: battery, plug-in, and solar. It's an upgrade on the current Spotlight Cam 2K Plus, but sits below the Spotlight Cam 4K Pro (with (660-lumen lights). It's available to pre-order from today for $199.99 / £179.99 (there's no again no Australia availability).

Perhaps the most impressive of the new cameras is the Outdoor Cam 4K Plus. As well as 4K, we've also got battery, plug-in, hardwired, solar, and Power-over-Ethernet options for power — the ultimate in flexibility. There's already a 4K Pro version of this, but this Plus model is adding the hardwired and solar options. You can pre-order it today for $149.99 / £129.99.

Ring's camera range is already a well-stocked one, and the main themes here are resolution and power option upgrades for the mid-range models — plus bringing 4K into the home with a Ring camera for the first time.

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It's a shame that not all models will be available worldwide — the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K, for example, is the only one of these models available in Australia for now. But Ring fans in the US and UK now have a lot more security camera options to choose from.

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