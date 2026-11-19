A new free service offers AI grannies ready to handle your scam callers

Forward calls to the AI granny number, or merge calls and listen in

There are four different AI grannies available to take calls

Earlier this year I wrote about Daisy the AI granny, who was designed to ensnare phone scammers in an endless loop of meandering conversations, and generally waste their time. It was one of the most original and downright funny uses of AI I’ve seen so far.

Thanks to how far AI voice models have progressed, it was virtually impossible to tell that Daisy wasn’t a real person. ‘She’ sounded exactly like a forgetful old lady, and ‘she’ could happily waste scammers time for hours.

And now Daisy has a bunch of friends: a whole retirement home full of AI grannies, who are available for you to send pesky scam callers to, has just come online. SPRVILLAS is a satirical retirement community whose AI residents are ready and waiting to entertain scam callers for as long as their patience holds out.

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“Each character is part of a larger fictional world built around a simple idea: if scammers want to waste people’s time, why not return the favor?”, explains SPRVILLAS' creator, Jesse Wroblewski. The best thing is that you can take advantage of these old ladies’ services for free, and send your own unknown callers straight to them — and they’re online 24/7.

(Image credit: Jesse Wroblewski)

How to use the AI grannies

“You can either use the granny number (888) 892 – 9375 when filling out information online instead of your own number,” explains Wroblewski, “or you can wait for a call to come in and simply merge the call with a granny and listen in”. Instructions on adding a handy quick call icon to your smartphone Home Screen are included on the site.

Each resident has their own unique AI personality to keep the scammer engaged. We have Delores, who is a conspiracy-minded and suspiciously wealthy. Next is Francis, a sweet storyteller who will keep asking innocent questions and at some point tell you about the time Nixon visited her church. Betsy is a MAGA-obsessed granny who insists on asking everyone where they are “really from”. Finally, MiMi who speaks entirely in meme culture, using phrases like “no cap” and “rizz”.

I asked Wroblewski if he had a favorite resident of the retirement home: “Right now it is Delores”, he says. “She’s the kind of no-nonsense, question everything/do your own research type of gal that really lets scammers have it. MiMi is great, but her conversations make me cringe — which is the intended effect I guess.”

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I hate the scam calls I receive, and while call screening on my iPhone helps to minimize the problem, I really like the idea of a virtual retirement home full of AI models designed to waste scammers time and energy. For once, it feels like you’re actually doing something to fight back.

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